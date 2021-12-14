Anna Duggar: Why Has She Remained Silent?

Anna Duggar has seven children at home, all under the age of 13, one of whom is only seven weeks old.

So she's clearly very busy.

But something rather pressing just went down, something that made national headlines and something that directly affects this life for Anna and her kids at home:

Josh Duggar was convicted on two counts of child p0rnography possession.

The former reality star was arrested for these crimes back in March.

Over the subsequent days, weeks and months, various members of Josh's infamous issued statements that cited God, justice and asked followers to keep them in their prayers.

But Anna said nothing.

Perhaps for legal purposes -- because there was a chance Anna was going to be called a defense witness during her husband's trial -- the public heard nothing from Anna Duggar until her seventh kid was born.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" Anna then wrote on November 16.

Prior to this message, Anna previously shared an Instagram update on Apil 24, days before Josh was taken into custody and her world was changed forever.

In the wake of last Thursday's conviction, some observers thought we might hear from Anna, especially when you consider she was at the courthouse every day of her husband's trial.

On a constant basis, Anna was spotted with a smile on her face, walking into the building alongside of Josh.

According to onlookers, Anna then went stoic after the judge read the jury's verdict out loud.

A handcuffed Josh walked up to her on his way out of the courtroom and tearfully apologized for his heinous actions.

From there, we can only imagine, Anna went straight home to be with her sons and daughters.

Will she ever comment on this scandal? We have no way of knowing for sure at the moment.

Over the past few days, however, other Duggars have, indeed, spoken out, starting with Josh's evil parents.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” Jim Bob and Michelle said in a self-centered statement late last week.

“Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us...

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support.

Added Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard:

“Today was difficult for our family.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation.

"We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement.”

Jill and Derrick also referenced Anna Duggar in their message:

“Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions.

"Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future.

"This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else.”

Then, on Monday, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, finally addressed the tragedy themselves.

"Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh," the Forsyths began.

"We were able to sit through the trial to hear the evidence for ourselves.

"We agree with the judicial system's verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children."

"Our hearts break for all CSAM victims," Joy-Anna and Austin added, referring to the acronym for child sexual abuse material.

The couple then concluded with another reference to Anna, despite her personal silence on the topic:

We are praying for Anna and her children.