Chris Noth: Dumped By Wife Amid Sexual Assault Scandal?

Last week, the entertainment world was stunned by allegations that Sex and the City star Chris Noth had sexually assaulted several women.

Noth issued a statement denying the allegations, but the case against him seems to be continually growing stronger.

Just days after the claims of the first two victims went public, a third woman claimed to have been raped by Noth.

Shortly thereafter, actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of sexually harassing her while the two of them were working together on the set of Law & Order.

Shortly thereafter, Noth was dropped by his talent agency.

“Chris Noth is no longer a client,” a rep for A3 said in a public statement.

And that's not the only relationship that might be coming to an end for Noth.

The actor recently signed a deal with the exercise equipment brand Peloton, but the deal was abruptly terminated this week.

Now, The Sun is reporting that Noth's wife, Tara Wilson, was completely blindsided by the allegations and is "not doing well" in the wake of the allegations.

Sources say Wilson had no idea that Noth was non-monogamous, much less that he had engaged in predatory behavior.

“He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn’t know. If anything, he is guilty of that," one insider told the outlet.

"She is in LA and is very upset… she’s not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown.”

However, the same source insisted that friends of Noth's believe there's no way he could be guilty of the appalling acts that he's been accused of.

"There are two sides to every story and people need to know this before they judge," the insider insisted.

“The Chris I’ve met is not the Chris that’s being described by these women,” the source said.

“All his friends are sticking by him. He is a flirt, but not a sleaze. He’s no Weinstein. I believe him and I believe it didn’t go down the way it’s allegedly portrayed.”

The allegations against Noth have sent a shock wave through the television industry.

Three of the accusers have chosen to remain anonymous, while Lister took to Instagram to offer a detailed account of Noth's misconduct.

“In my twenties I worked at a club in NY that Chris Noth owned and on the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,” the actress wrote.

“That same year I was a guest star on ‘Law and Order’ and it was his first episode returning as a detective after ‘SATC.’ He was drunk on set," Lister continued.

"During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good,’" she recalled.

"I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

A police spokesman says Noth is "not under investigation at this point."

“Chris only knew the story was coming out a few days ago,” The Sun's source said.

“He is completely baffled and blindsided. He’s absolutely appalled by these allegations, and very confused as to why they are surfacing now, so close to the reboot.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," Noth said in a statement issued last week.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," the actor continued.

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.