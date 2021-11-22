Jen Shah: I'm So Innocent! All I Wanna Do is Help People!

Jen Shah has doubled, tripled and quadrupled down.

On Sunday's night's new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, all attention turned to Shah and her arrest on charges of money laundering... considering she was taken into custody on the previous installment.

(Remember: Filming on Season 2 took place months ago.)

"I just feel so deceived, I just don't think she's who we think she is. I don't know who she is ... she's a completely different person than I think," said Lisa Barlow in response to the arrest.

But Heather Gay saw things differently.

I will help her, 100 percent," she said. "She is my friend, and for better or worse, whatever that word means, when things like this happen, people use it as an excuse to scatter ...

"And I think the only true value of friendship is when you're down."

For the record, Shah is accused of lying to a large contingent of senior citizens in order to gather their personal information.

She's then accused of selling this information to various businesses for a large profit.

She's also accused of orchestrating this scheme and, as a result, faces decades in prison if convicted across the board.

Shah pleaded not guilty in April.

She basically did the same thing on air this week.

Meeting with her lawyer, Clayton Simms, who told his client that she had been "charged with wire fraud and then money laundering," Shah reacted with disgust.

"What I have been accused of is absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would do in my life. If I have any fault, it's because I'm too giving and I help too many people," Jen said in a confessional.

Hear that, potential jurors? Jen Shah is only guilty of being too good of a person!

"I feel like I'm still in shock ... I didn't grow up with a lot," Shah added.

"I worked so hard to get where I am, and to have this happen ... I don't understand."

Jen and assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged in March with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing ... through which they allegedly victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55.

They were also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

But here's the thing:

Long after this episode aired, Smith changed his plea go guilty.

We can't say for certain why he did this.

However, it's VERY plausible that he did so because he plans to turn on Shah and testify against her at a future trial.

Translation, in case it wasn't obvious?

Jen Shah is f--ked.