Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez Zermeno: 90 Day Fiance Couple Splits After 4 Years!

Years before Evelyn Cormier competed on American Idol, she married David Vazquez Zermeno on 90 Day Fiance.

The proud Claremont native and her Spanish husband were controversial, as individuals and as a couple.

For months now, they have been dodging separation rumors.

Now, Evelyn has confirmed that the two have split.

Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez Zermeno met online.

They apparently bonded over their shared conservative Christian beliefs.

They decided that marriage would be their only path forward, for religious reasons as well as for the more obvious visa hurdle.

They were also a controversial pair.

First, Evelyn was a little intense. At times, she seemed a little mean -- and pointlessly so.

Much worse, off screen, it was uncovered that David and Evelyn started "talking" when Evelyn was only 15 years old.

Evelyn is very passionate about her music, and went on to compete on Season 17 of American Idol.

She was not well-liked (or even just "liked") by 90 Day Fiance fans as a whole, but many were amused to tune in and watch her progress.

Evelyn made it to the top 14 on American Idol, but struck out and did not make it to the top 7.

With morbid fascination, a number of viewers have followed the couple since their October 2017 wedding.

Sometimes, couples who initially bond over shared beliefs form a strong and lasting bond.

Other times, one of them finds out that they really want something else ... or that the other isn't who they claimed to be.

This here is a screenshot from a recent (but no longer visible) Instagram Live that Evelyn went on.

As you can see from the comments that happened to appear on screen, people expressed their condolences for Evelyn's breakup.

A lot of couples split, especially on 90 Day Fiance, but four years of marriage is not something that you leave lightly -- especially if you're Evelyn.

Evelyn has since confirmed to In Touch Weekly that she is "divorcing David."

It doesn't seem like she wanted to share much more.

David, meanwhile, has also appeared to be uninterested in getting his side of the story out there.

It looks like Evelyn's friend McKayla was right all along.

Remember, the friend of Evelyn's whom David reduced to tears when she voiced her concerns? Vindication came late.

But what exactly happened to cause their split?

For starters, David was 24 when he and Evelyn first began talking to each other on social media.

Evelyn was 15 at the time.

A 9-year age gap can be managed or even completely normal at some ages, but absolutely not if one of the people is a minor.

Evelyn later acknowledged the age gap, saying that she would not have been "comfortable" talking to David if he were not also a devout Christian.

We hope that we do not have to explain how religion can be used, just like anything else, by predators to lure minors into a false sense of security.

That said, we do not know of any legal wrongdoing by David. As far as we know, he's just a creep, not a criminal.

Evelyn may have gotten old enough by now that she realized that "hey, why the actual hell was a 24-year-old talking to a 15-year-old like that?"

But that's pure speculation based upon what little we know of these two.

Maybe Evelyn grew up. Maybe David didn't love Claremont (or Los Angeles). We would certainly love to find out.