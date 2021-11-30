Randall Emmett Text Messages Leak: Oh, Yes, He Cheated!

In October, we learned that Randell Emmett and LaLa Kent had broken up, just a few months after welcoming their first child together.

Now, meanwhile?

We appear to have learned why.

On Sunday night, social media user "GirlGangz7733" uploaded a series of screenshots on her Instagram Story that allegedly depicted Emmett at the forefront of many, many inappropriate conversations with other women.

GirlGangz7733 even detailed the way in which Randall would reach out to these other women.

“Here is his MO he starts off with his burner number then when he knows he can trust the girls he texts from his number ending in 95,” the account explained of Emmett, who had been engaged to Kent since September 2018.

In other words?

Randall went to quite the extremes to cheat!

According to GirlGangz7733, she verified these flirty messages were sent from Emmett's phone by attempting to log in under the account ... and requesting a text message be sent for account restoration.

"No man should ever make any [woman] feel bad for speaking the truth and when that happens I'll expose his ass," the Instagram account posted.

As these screenshots continued to leak, the Instagram account featured exchanges Randall seemingly had with his mistresses -- many of which involved Randall referring to himself as “Daddy.”

Ewwww.

[Can] u travel, read one.

Can i dominate u, read another.

ill send you 300 now. I want hot pic, read yet another.

Back when news of the Kent-Emmett split went viral, it was widely assumed that Randall had been unfaithful.

“Randall always lives a double life,” a source told The New York Post last month, adding:

“He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."

Videos and photos of what appeared to be Emmett in Nashville with two women also spread on Instagram and Twitter around this time.

Hours after the initial screenshots were shared, meanwhile, GirlGangz7733 returned to her page and revealed that Emmett was trying to pay to get his ladies to remain silent about his affairs.

One particular woman even appeared to hhave received a message from one of Randall’s employees... who offered to send money to her son’s charity.

How very weird, right?

And gross.

Following the report, Kent jumped on her own Instagram Story and simply wrote the following:

“What’s done in the dark, always comes to the light."

This sucks for LaLa.

But at least she has an Ocean to keep her company.