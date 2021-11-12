Audrey Roloff: This is My Miraculous Body... ONE HOUR After Giving Birth!

Let no one ever say that Audrey Roloff doesn't keep it real.

The former Little People, Big World star (who is now a best-selling author and podcast host) gave birth to her third child this past Monday.

"It’s a BOY!!!" she wrote as confirmation of the news.

"Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon."

Audrey Roloff Postpartum in 2021

Concluded Audrey this week:

We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was “harmony.”

And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.

As you can see below, Radley is a legitimate cutie patootie.

Audrey Roloff and Radley

Audrey, meanwhille, is now making headlines for a photo that doesn't include her newborn.

On Thursday, she uploaded a picture that, to be honest, we've never seen before from a celebrity.

"The 1 hour postpartum mirror selfie," wrote the mother of three as a caption to a snapshot taken almost immediately after delivery.

"God made our bodies to do miraculous things like bringing life into the world."

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Baby Photo

Relatedly, Audrey also opened up on Wednesday after some unfortunate complications in the wake of Radley's arival, writing on social media:

“As most of you know, if you’ve been around here when Ember and Bode were born … my milk comes in in a [fury] and is like molasses...

"I’ve gotten severe engorgement with all three kids within 24 hours of them being born … and I’ve struggled with [recurrent] mastitis postpartum.

"I’m doing all my things to fight it off, but I appreciate your prayers too.”

Radley Knight Roloff

It's sad but true:

In February 2018, Audrey explained what it means to suffer through mastitis, which is both a physical and mental challenge for new mothers because it means they have major problems breastfeeding.

Jeremy, meanwhile, also shared the happy news of Radley's birth on Instagram.

And he also praised his incredible wife for what she went through.

Jeremy and Audrey Expecting

"Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff!" wrote Jeremy this past Tuesday.

"Born the 8th of November at 6:32 am.

"@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her.

"The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes."

Audrey at 34 Weeks

It's about to get even more exciting for the Roloffs as a whole, too.

Isabel and Jacob Roloff are expecting their very first child.

He's due next month -- and we can't wait to meet him!

Audrey Roloff

