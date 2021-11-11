Audrey Roloff Details "Severe" Postpartum Symptoms After Second Son's Birth

Audrey Roloff is feeling blessed, happy and grateful at the moment.

But she also wants to keep it real:

The former Little People, Big World star is also feeling a great deal of pain.

As previously reported, Audrey gave birth to her and her husband Jeremy's third child on Monday, a boy named Radley.

"Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild!" Audrey wrote as a caption to the snapshots above and below.

"I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon. We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.

"A word that I had been praying over this birth was “harmony.” And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences."

Many readers may have missed it, but Roloff says above that she gave birth "en caul."

This is a rare instance where a baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac.

The sac balloons out at birth, with the child remaining inside of the unbroken or partially broken membrane.

As far as we know, there were no complications from this process for Audrey or the newborn -- but the podcast host elaborated last night about all she's going through this week.

"Most of you know if you’ve been around here when [my 4-year-old daughter], Ember, and [my 22-month-old son], Bode, were born, my milk comes in a fury and is like molasses,” the 30-year old explained on social media.

“I have gotten severe engorgement with all three kids within 24 hours of them being born.

"And I’ve struggled a lot with reoccurring mastitis postpartum.

"I’m doing all my things to fight it off, but I appreciate prayers too."

Indeed, in February 2018, Audrey detailed what it means to suffer through mastitis, which is both a physical and mental challenge for new mothers because it means they have major problems breastfeeding.

In this case, the Oregon native showed her prep for “saline nipple soaks,” as well as a video of little Radley sleeping.

“He makes all the after-birth pains worth it,” the former reality star gushed.

As for the reactions of brother Bode and sister Ember to their sibling?

"They came to meet their baby brother the day he was born (will share pics soon) but then went back to Gigi and Papa’s.

"I miss them like crazy, but these first couple days postpartum for my body are something else.

"I’m immensely grateful to have my parents’ help right now because I recognize so many people don’t have that postpartum.

"Knowing that the kids are being loved so well and getting to spend extra time with their grandparents right now is such a gift to me and them."

Jeremy, for his part, is pretty darrn psyched to be a dad once again.

“@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her," he wrote on Tuesday.

"The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes.

"Cheers to Radley!”