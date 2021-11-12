The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Promo: Look Who's Back!

She. Is. BACK!

Bravo has dropped the very first trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16, which kicks off on Wednesday, December 1 and which will feature a returrn five long years in the making.

Oh, yes, folks.

Are you ready for more of Heather Dubrow?

“Hello, I’m back,” the former series lead calls out to an empty mansion in the footage below, not long after a voiceover of her legendary taglines is played.

As long-time viewers know, Dubrow left the beloved show in 2017.

This winter, she'll joins returning cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson on the program.

Elsewhere, new Real Housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener are set to jump in to the California chaois.

In the following preview, we see Gina and Emily quickly take to Heather, saying they adore her and are so glad to have her on board... with Kirschenheiter exclaiming how Heather takes her to "fancy s---."

However, when Dubrow gives a compliment to Gina while talking to Shannon -- referrring to Gina "super cool" -- Shannon simply cannot find the words to reply.

As this rivalry between Shannon and Gina appears to start brewing -- for example, Emily asks Shannon if she's jealous of Heather and Gina's friendship -- Dubrow happily hurls some gasoline on the fire.

She tells Gina and Emily that Shannon said they were NOT to be trusted.

In regard to the newcomers?

“Being a physician, there’s a lot of people in Orange County that look like cat muppets and I think some of them have been in this chair,” Armstrong tells the cameras, seemingly shading the appearances of past cast members.

Dr. Jen is married to husband Ryan -- who “never wears his shirt,” as we learn in the trailer -- and doesn’t seem to want to open up about their marriage on camera.

Seems like a problem when you're starring on a reality show, doesn't it?

Bergener is also a full-time cast member on these new episodes.

Herr marriage to husband James Bergener came to an end amid filming, which helps explain why we witness her saying at one point below: “My life is falling apart.”

Noella is thrilled to be introduced to Heather’s daughter, Max Dubrow, however.

“Are you Max? Hi Max! I’m bisexual too! Hi! How are you?” she proclaims as she gives the child a hug.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 will not feature Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, all of whom departed at the conclusion of the previous season.

“COVID 2020 was a very unfortunate and tough year for all of us during filming but we made it happen and I’m very proud of what we accomplished as a team,” Vargas wrote of her exit in a June Instagram post.

“Despite filming during COVID and not really getting to know all the ladies fully, this past year has been the most extraordinary, amazing and beautiful experience of my life.

"I am so proud of the work we have done and the friendships we were able to build.

"To the Fans … I can never ever thank you enough for the outpouring of love, support and the kindness you have shown to me.”

Dubrow, meanwhile, always left the door a tiny bit open for a return.

“Well, I always say ‘never say never,’ because, you know, if in two years I was back on the show I don’t want to be like, ‘Well, they’re going in a different direction and I really like the way it’s going,’” Heather told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019.

“You never know what life is gonna bring you, but I feel like I’m in a good spot [off the show].”

We're psyched to have her back.