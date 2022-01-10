Ximena Cuellar Lied to Mike Berk: Is She the New Big Ed Brown?

Between Gino and Jasmine's off-the-walls drama and Caleb and Alina's steamy makeouts, the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days had a lot going on.

In Colombia, Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar awoke from their first night together and went on an outing with her family.

But what Mike doesn't know is that Ximena has been hiding a secret from him that she fears will drive him away.

Things started off reasonably well on Season 5, Episode 5.

Mike and Ximena awoke together in bed after their first night together.

For Mike, it was the greatest night of his life, and Ximena could tell.

For her, it was nothing to write home about (even though she is home, and it would be weird to write to her family about it).

But that doesn't mean that it was bad -- she does not, for example, have complaints like Memphis Smith had in the same episode.

In high spirits, Mike traveled with Ximena and her entire family to enjoy the beauty of Colombia and have some wet fun.

After enjoying themselves in the water (with her dad awkwardly watching), Ximena sits by the water with her sister, Wendy.

Ximena tells her sister that she is ready to say "of course" if Mike proposes to her.

However, Wendy cannot help but ask her a major question: does Mike know that she cannot have children?

He does not, as Ximena -- already a mother of two -- explains to the cameras.

She had two agonizing C-sections and ended up getting her tubes tied to ensure that she would not have to go through this again.

But Mike, who would like to have at least one child with her after they marry, does not yet know this.

“What do you think he’ll say?” Wendy asks Ximena.

“I can imagine that it’s going to be a hard blow for him because he’s excited to be a dad,” Ximena admits.

She expresses: “That does hurt me a lot.”

"I know it was a mistake not to tell him the truth earlier," Ximena admits.

"But," she explains, "I wanted him to come to Colombia so we could [meet] each other first, and tell him in person, not on the phone."

"But I feel super nervous because I feel like I love him," Ximena adds. "So [it would kill me] if he ended it and left."

After promising Wendy that she will sit down and talk with Mike about this that night, she lives up to her promise.

Telling him that she has something important to say, she first praises him for how he is with her young sons.

He would be, she affirms, a wonderful father -- to them, and to anyone.

This is when, through the awkward use of the translation tool, Ximena tells Mike that she cannot have children.

Naturally, Mike is stunned, and asks her why she did not tell him.

She was afraid that he would break things off, and wanted to tell him in person. She is visibly nervous throughout the conversation.

Mike initially expresses hope that she could later conceive through medical intervention.

(IVF can work very successfully for people who have had their tubes tied; the fallopian tubes do not need to be repaired)

However, it's unclear if Ximena would ever be willing to do that, given the agony of her past deliveries, but her question to Mike is whether this is a dealbreaker.

Just as Ximena was (finally) honest with him, Mike is honest with her, telling her that this is new information and he needs to think about it.

It is a genuinely heartbreaking scene for both of them, with a lot of strong feelings on both sides.

But ... we are reminded of another franchise star who lied about their baby plans.

Big Ed Brown is a major 90 Day Fiance villain who just won't go away.

Long before he was being pushy with Kaory or getting engaged to Liz Woods, he was wasting Rosemarie Vega's time.

In addition to shaming her body, her sexual history, and her hygiene, Ed lied to her about his plans to get a vasectomy.

When he finally came clean, it was at the end of their season together.

Rose, knowing that she wanted two more kids, was disgusted and heartbroken, dumping Ed on the spot for his lie.

Ed went on and got his vasectomy and Rose made the best out of a bad situation, but ... is Ximena the new Ed?

Ximena should have been honest with Mike. She had months to tell him that her tubes have been tied.

But she also told Mike the truth on his second day there, not weeks later. Ximena is also a single mom, in a very different situation than Ed.

Ximena should have told Mike the truth, but she's not on Big Ed's level. She might be close to his height, but that's it.