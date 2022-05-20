Winter Everett Displays Stunning Weight Loss, Delights The Family Chantel Fans

As was revealed last month in a teaser for The Family Chantel Season 4, Winter Everett is on a body transformation journey.

Part of that was documented by the cameras -- Winter is not the star of the show, but she is a fan favorite.

Said fans have kept up with Winter on social media, observing her weight loss in real time.

Now, Winter is showcasing her body transformation with before and after photos, and she looks as different as, well, summer and winter.

Even when Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno had not yet scored their own spinoff, their families played a major role on the show.

While The Family Chantel gets its name from Pedro's way of referring to Chantel's family after their blowout fight, parents and siblings continue to play a massive role on the spinoff.

And without other 90 Day Fiance couples competing for precious time during the episodes, viewers have gotten to know Winter Everett -- and they like her.

Over three seasons, Winter has risen in popularity among viewers, attracting her own fan following.

Even people who don't particularly care for her sister enjoy her.

Frankly, Winter is just a bit more relatable than Chantel. There's a real market for that, even in the topsy-turvy world of reality television.

On Season 3, there was a lot of focus on Winter's relationship with Jah.

Jah was regarded with trepidation by fans, especially after he had lied to her about his son -- and pushed her to follow the rules of his church and adopt his "biblical diet."

It was only when Jah pushed for an open, polygamous relationship that Winter decided to call off the engagement. After seven years, it was over.

This is when Winter's fitness journey began in earnest.

She has now dropped more than fifty pounds.

In addition to showing off her current appearance, Winter has shared throwback looks for comparison.

"Wow! What a difference," Winter commented on Instagram, tagging her caption: "transformationtuesday."

Right now, her face is less "puffy" and she has a more visibly defined jawline.

We are always happy to see people more at peace with their looks and their bodies, and that certainly describes Winter.

Winter has also been seen on social media working out and doing yoga.

There is more to her weight loss journey than the bariatric weight loss surgery that she decided to do last year.

It appears that we will be following her for part of her body transformation experience during Season 4.

The new season of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6.

While Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance should still be underway, it will continue to air on Sundays.

As much as the fandom enjoys meeting new couples and following their stories, keeping up with Chantel and Pedro's messy families remains a treat.

Of course, the focus will not solely be on Winter.

Pedro and Chantel are reportedly in a worse place than ever, and Nicole (as always) has her own drama.

We also can't wait to see Karen again. That woman loves being on television.