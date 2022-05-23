Pete Davidson: Goodbye to SNL! Hello to Spending More Time With Kim!

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live came to a close over the weekend, and with it, the tenures of some of the show's most beloved stars.

Aidy Bryany, Kyle Mooney, and the great Kate McKinnon all bid fans farewell on Saturday's show.

But the send-off that received the most attention was undoubtedly that of Pete Davidson.

Pete, as you're probably aware, has had quite an eventful year, and much of it unfolded in the public eye.

When Kim Kardashian hosted SNL back in October of 2021, she and Pete kicked off a relationship that's still going strong eight months later.

Of course, as a result of the high-profile romance, Pete was subjected to threats and intimidation from Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kanye's scare tactics likely factored into Pete's decision to steer clear of SNL for the latter half of this past season.

After all, it might have been tough for his colleagues to come up with funny bits if they were in constant fear of an invasion from a deranged ex with a score to settle.

But in his final Weekend Update segment on the season finale, Davidson focused on the good times.

Pete opened by joking about the viewers who tuned in for the sole purpose of finding out if he would "talk about Kanye."

But after that brief acknowledgement of his tabloid-friendly personal life, Pete shifted his attention to fond memories of the show that made him famous.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson said.

“Back then, I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I was. And now everyone knows I’m White because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work. Look at me now, I’m aging like an old banana.”

Pete recalled that when Lorne Michaels hired him for the show, he acknowledged that the choice might not be a popular one, and joked, “Let’s screw this up together.”

“And that’s exactly what we did,” Davidson said.

“And that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything I should be inspire hope that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live.”

On Instagram, Pete shared more sentimental musings, noting how grateful he is that he “got to share so much with this audience” and “literally grow up in front of your eyes.”

“We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times,” Davidson continued.

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

He wrote that the show and his colleagues taught him “life values” and said, “SNL is my home.”

“I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain," Davidson concluded.

Again, Pete made no mention of his relationship with Kim, but the desire to spend more time with his West Coast girlfriend likely factored into his decision to leave the show.

Of course, Davidson had professional reasons for stepping away from the SNL spotlight as well.

Insiders say Pete is focusing his attention on a slew of upcoming projects, including a Peacock sitcom entitled Bupkis.

Whatever happens with that show, this won't be the last we hear from Pete Davidson.