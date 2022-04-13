The Family Chantel Season 4: Everything We Know So Far!

When we last left The Family Chantel, all the loved ones -- on both sides of this wildly entertaining marriage -- at last converged in the Dominican Republic.

Elsewhere, Lidia questioned Pedro's loyalty, while Nicole confronted Chantel and Nicole's anger got the best of her.

In a major way.

Pedro was most prominently in the spotlight, however, engaging in an intense conversation with his wife and mother-in-law about confronting his painful past in his home country.

"Pedro is dealing with issues that would be painful and difficult for any child to address," Karen said on air early on in the finale.

"I think that Pedro is mad at the world, and he very well should be."

Will he still be in Season 4?

And what else can fans expect when The Family Chantel Season 4 kicks off on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c?

TLC has released the following, SPOILER-FILLED press release to answer that question.

Stop reading right now if you prefer to be surprised.

But scroll down if you want a bit of light shed on the drama to come...

Five years into marriage Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch. The only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love.

Nicole has made a clean break with Alejandro and is focusing on herself and her future.

She’s even entered the Miss Dominican Republic pageant and is training hard until a surprise visit from Alejandro throws her off her game.

Inspired by a success story she saw on social media, Winter is going through with bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. With newfound confidence she’s also looking for new love post-Jah.

River decides it’s time to leave the nest and turns to Pedro for support.

Pedro’s relationship with his mother and sister is still strained, which isn’t helping the two families bury the hatchet after last season’s visit to the Dominican Republic.

While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or end up hammering the final nail in the coffin?

The Family Chantel Season 4 will be comprised of 12 episodes.