Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha Finally Share Their First Kiss

Thirteen years ago, Alina Kasha and Caleb Greenwood were teenagers who struck up an online friendship.

A couple of years ago, they reconnected, this time as adults, and their adolescent friendship became a long distance relationship.

That is a long time to go with no physical contact. Even when they saw each other in person, sparks did not immediately fly.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, that changed, as Alina and Caleb locked lips for the first time.

When Caleb first arrived in Turkey to meet with Alina, she was fully rested, having arrived with Elijah beforehand.

Caleb, on the other hand, had just spent many hours on a flight.

He felt gross. He was exhausted. While Alina washed her face before bed, he fell asleep on their bed.

The next morning, however, Caleb was much better rested.

He treated Alina to Turkish coffee in bed.

She -- and viewers -- also got to enjoy the sight of his shirtless torso, covered only by his flowing mane.

Alina could not help but crack a joke about how she might have enjoyed "American coffee" for breakfast.

Folks, she was not talking about coffee.

She had a long time to be excited to meet Caleb in person and be with him, and she wasn't shy about it.

When it came time for them to process how they felt about meeting, Alina was very honest.

She explained to Caleb that it felt a little weird and even hurtful that he fell asleep so quickly after meeting her.

From her perspective, she just went to wash up before bed, and came back to find him conked out.

Honestly, we were getting very early Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya vibes from them -- with Caleb in the role of Yara.

Yara also just wanted to sleep after her long flight, to Jovi's chagrin, but look at them now: married parents.

Clearly, Caleb and Alina can bounce back from this very normal early awkwardness.

In fact, Caleb immediately charmed Alina by asking what sorts of things she would like to do with him if getting tired out weren't a concern.

For instance, if she wanted to go hiking with him, he has a carrier for that -- it could fit her.

While Alina acknowledged that some could have found the suggestion demeaning, she was touched that he thought of and wanted to include her.

Downstairs, the two met up with Alina's good friend, Elijah.

Officially, his reason for tagging along was to help Alina with accommodations for her disability.

He has very clearly taken it upon himself to evaluate Caleb and see if he is a good partner to Alina.

Elijah's role as Alina's wingman-slash-advocate definitely made Caleb feel a little put on the spot.

Honestly, it's understandable.

Alina, Caleb, and Elijah are all clearly good people, but that doesn't mean that they won't all get to make each other feel awkward.

Caleb continued to get the hang of helping Alina with her wheelchair.

Taking advantage of their time in Turkey, the trio visited a beautiful mosque.

Taking a break to head upstairs (leaving Alina temporarily behind), Caleb and Elijah had some one-on-one time.

Caleb is very in touch with his spiritual side, as he made clear early in this season.

He commented on the energy in the mosque.

Elijah was clearly unsure of how to respond, since there is a difference between being a spiritual person and expecting others to want to hear about it.

Later, the trio were all eating.

At this point, Caleb wanted to know a little bit more about Alina's past relationships.

Though she shared that her relationship with her ex lasted about 6 months, there was more to her story.

Alina has not yet told Caleb that she was still living with her ex when things began to heat up with him over long distance.

Until recently, she still lived with that ex, and she hasn't admitted it to him.

She knows that she needs to, but she's afraid that Caleb will consider her a "liar" and resent that she hid this from him.

However, for now, things were still progressing very smoothly.

As you can see in the clip that we included, Elijah finished his meal and decided to let the two of them have some "alone time."

This being 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, their "alone time" included production and the camera crew, even when things got physical.

Caleb, who had already told cameras that he felt that their relationship was deepening and growing more comfortable, was feeling much more romantic.

He and Alina locked lips back in their bed at the hotel.

We hope that they both had a lovely night.