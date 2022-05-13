Kim Kardashian: Kanye Told Me My Career Was Over After I Left Him!

We have all heard a lot about how much Kanye West loved to style Kim Kardashian during their marriage.

This continued long after Kim filed for divorce.

But, in the wake of Kanye's fury over Kim's SNL monologue, she ended up styling herself.

She looked great, but Kanye mocked her outfit, telling her that her career was over, and compared her look to Marge Simpson.

On Season 1, Episode 5 of The Kardashians, viewers saw Kim Kardashian open up to Kourtney about where things stand.

She admitted that Kanye had given her a lot of grief over her Saturday Night Live monologue.

In an infamous interview, Kanye said many things -- including that the show had "made" Kim say that they were divorced.

Kim had filed for divorce long before filming for the improv sketch show, but as we all witnessed in numerous interviews and reports, Ye seemed to be in denial.

Additionally, during the episode itself, Kim shared that she had actually shown her ex her monologue.

Kim concluded that perhaps Kanye had not read it, though some wonder if he simply changed how he felt about it once the episode aired.

Kim also acknowledged to Kourtney that Kanye had essentially been vetting her outfits for years.

While many of us might struggle to understand that, especially having seen his clothing line, it sounds like this was a treasured part of their marriage.

But with the divorce, and with months of silence from Kanye, Kim found herself making her own clothing choices.

“I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear," Kim recalled.

"Even now I’m having panic attacks," she told Kourtney, "like what do I wear?”

Kanye had styled her look for SNL in October, but when Kim attended The Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards, she wore her own Skims.

Kim admitted that she felt "so nervous" to be wearing an outfit that she picked to herself to a major event.

"Oh and then he called me afterwards," she told Kourtney.

"He told me my career is over," Kim said, "and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

One hopes that Kim has discussed all of this at length with a therapist.

Loved ones sometimes roast one another with good intentions, and different relationships entail different communication styles.

But an ex telling someone that their career is "over" and making a presumably unflattering comparison to a cartoon of notoriously ugly characters ... that sounds belittling and cruel.

This was all going on at the same time that Kanye was continuing to avoid signing divorce papers, refusing and dragging his heels at every turn.

Kim shared: “I don’t know, I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not going to sign them.'”

It is baffling that one party can hold up a divorce process for so long, simply to rob a spouse of their freedom.

“I’m always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened," Kim told the confessional camera.

She admitted that she hesitated "just because he’s not here doing the show."

However, Kim also highlighted the wildly unfair double standards between her discussions of the divorce and Kanye's.

"Also, if I do something on a reality show, then its how dare she talk about it and then he can do it in a song and thats so creative and expressive," Kim pointed out.

She lamented: "It’s always, like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways and one is respected and one’s not.”

That's a very unfair way to be treated.