Erika Jayne: Free From All Fraud and Embezzlement Charges!

It looks as though Erika Jayne is in the legal clear.

According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets on Saturday, complaints against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star have been dismissed.

The long-time Bravo personality had previously been embroiled in an embezzlement and fraud lawsuit brought against her estranged husbandd, Tom Girardi.

But while the 82-year old lawyer may still face major repercussions for his alleged deception of past clients, Jayne is now off the hook.

“Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff’s claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs,” reads court documents filed in the Northern District of Illinois this week.

The ruling came one day after both parties agreed “dismissal is appropriate,” according to a separate filing.

Throughout the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jayne consistently stood up for herself.

She endlessly denied having any knowledge of Tom's alleged illicit actions at work, most notably the accusation that he stole $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims.

In the aforementioned lawsuit (which initially included Erika's name) Girardi has also accused of mishandling several of his clients' money.

"The truth is that Erika had no role in the Lion Air dealings, actions, or inaction as between the attorneys and their clients, and she never received any of the Lion Air client settlement funds," Jayne’s attorney, Evan Borges, told Page Six on Saturday.

Erika filed to divorce Tom in November 2020.

Not because she was trying to hide assets that the couple acquired through the use of funds they collected in illegal fashion, as some believe... but because Girardi just kept cheating on her, Erika has said.

Jayne strongly denied the allegations surrounding her so-called sham divorce on an episode of her Bravo series that aired over the summer.

“Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful,” Jayne said in a confessional at the time.

“It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some assh-le to say it was a sham and [for] everybody to believe it."

Earlier this week, Jayne's lawyer slammed reports that Jayne knowingly received diamond earrings paid for by funds stolen from Girardi’s clients

“I am disturbed by everyone jumping to conclusions about Erika, who is innocent, and trying to blame her for the actions of others,” said Borges on Wednesday.

“If the law matters, the trustee’s motion is completely out of bounds.

"Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband.”

Jayne is expected to play a major role on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

We're guessing she will have A LOT to say to her castmates.