Tarik Myers to Hazel Cagalitan: Sorry I Went Wild After You Left! Please Come Back!

Earlier this month, Tarik Myers revealed that Hazel Cagalitan left him, sharing his heartbreak with 90 Day Fiance fans.

In her own post, Hazel accused Tarik of emotional abuse and clearly took issue with how public he was making the breakup.

Tarik is now apologizing for the way that he "went wild" on social media and for what he said during that time.

Hazel is clearly done with the marriage, but Tarik continues to hold out hope.

Tarik Myers went on Instagram Live to answer questions.

He admitted as the video began that he did not know how to do an AMA through his Instagram Stories as other cast members have done.

Instead, he took questions in real time from commenters on his video.

First, he said that while he has no right to tell someone else how to feel, he did not emotionally abuse Hazel.

He did acknowledge that he at times raised his voice, which made Hazel apprehensive.

Tarik added that he had not called her names or cussed her out, even as the couple had what he believes to be normal disagreements.

“Hazel is my wife, I love her I’m always going to always love her,” Tarik affirmed.

“When she left … I went wild," he acknowledged.

That is in reference to Tarik's public statements, including at one point accusing her of maneuvering to stay in the U.S.

“I probably did some stuff I shouldn’t have done," Tarik understated.

He recalled: "I put all kinds of stuff on Instagram."

Tarik has come to regret "making accusations back about her like, ‘she’s just trying to stay in the country.’”

Tarik shared that he has his wedding ring and continues to wear it.

He clearly hopes that she will return and that the two of them can work things out.

In the mean time, he knows that she will not see the message directly, because he has her blocked.

“Hazel, if you’re watching, whatever you feel like I did to you, I apologize,” Tarik expressed.

“Me wilding out on the Internet was probably a little bit immature," he admitted.

Tarik continued: "throwing stuff up on Instagram, it wasn’t for none of y’all, it wasn’t for viewers."

"But she blocked me everywhere," Tarike xplained, "or I thought she blocked me everywhere."

He insisted: "I’m trying to communicate with her.”

Being more careful with that communication would be a good choice, no matter whether or not a reconciliation is still possible.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been raised for Hazel, to hire a divorce attorney and a therapist.

Hazel has said very little directly in public, except to make it clear that she resented Tarik's very public "wilding" (his word).

It is unclear if she has seen any part of Tarik's video, and there is no telling if she will decide to respond.

Honestly, a therapist is a good idea for Hazel. Tarik may want to consider the option as well.

Only they can decide if they should remain a couple or not.

But right now, Tarik has only taken a half-step towards what he wants.

"Whatever you feel like I did to you, I apologize,” is an apology, yes.

But until Tarik truly understands, he can't change the behavior and be the man his estranged wife wants him to be.

It may be too late. But if it's not, they still have time to address the issues that ended their marriage.