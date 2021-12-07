Tarik Myers Says Hazel Cagalitan Left Him: Baby Come Back!

By the end of the latest season of 90 Day Fiance, Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan were married.

There was just one problem: Tarik needed to block Minty and put Hazel first.

That is what viewers saw on their screens early this year, at least. Perhaps there were other problems.

Taking to social media, Tarik has revealed that Hazel is no longer living with him ... but he is begging her to reconsider.

“Hazel does not live with me anymore," Tarik Myers wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 7.

"She said she is [in] another state," he accused, "with people I don’t know."

Tarik then claimed: "She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice.”

While that last line sounds particularly bitter, Tarik is not attempting to unleash his fans upon his wife.

“Please do not attack her or harass her," he asked, "like you’ve been doing for the last 3 years.”

It is true that people have said vicious things about Hazel, particularly ever since she came out as bisexual.

In a separate Instagram Story posted about five hours later, Tarik sounded like he was asking Hazel to come back.

"Hazel," he wrote to his wife. "Use your head."

It is unclear when she moved away from him or what led to this, and Hazel has yet to offer a public comment.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are a well-known couple to 90 Day Fiance viewers.

The pair first appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days back in 2018.

But many fans know and love Tarik for his time on Pillow Talk.

Tarik Myers and his brother, Dean Hashim, provided commentary on Pillow Talk.

They were widely loved and considered to be tremendously entertaining.

In fact, any time that Tarik and Dean were taken out of rotation on Pillow Talk, there was a clamor to get them back on.

Over time, the two had a falling out, though they expressed different versions of what caused the conflict.

They were no longer appearing on the spinoff.

Tarik, however, returned with Hazel -- this time, to 90 Day Fiance as their journey brought them together in the United States.

Only in 2020 did they film Hazel's K-1 visa trip to be with Tarik in America.

Their reunion was amazing and heartwarming.

Though ill-timed, given the COVID-19 pandemic hitting just weeks after Hazel arrived, it was huge progress in their relationship.

Part of their new season involved Hazel coming out to viewers (though she had been already out on Instagram for some time).

Hazel is bisexual, but had been afraid to come out to her family back home because one of her sisters, also bi, was rejected.

This kind of vicious bigotry had kept her in the closet for too long, but Tarik was very supportive.

Coming out is something that bi and pan people can do even when they are married or in monogamous relationships.

After all, sexual orientation is part of who someone is.

In Hazel's case, this was also relevant because she and Tarik had plans to seek out a girlfriend together.

Their goal of what is sometimes known perjoratively as "unicorn hunting" was noticed by Tarik's friend, Angela.

Angela was supportive of Hazel, and went above and beyond to be certain that this was what Hazel wanted.

Some men try to pressure women into threesomes, but Hazel made it clear that this was not the case here.

With that settled, Angela set about giving Hazel a perfect bachelorette party.

Well, as perfect as a party for a woman who is new in the country can be during a global pandemic.

Hazel really, truly liked the stripper who was hired. Thank you, Angela!

Tarik and Hazel were married in a small but beautiful outdoor ceremony.

This was out of necessity, again because of this deadly pandemic, but it was heartfelt and moving.

They clearly had a lot of love for each other ... but that did not mean that they were without problems.

While much of Tarik and Hazel's storyline was sabotaged by the pandemic (awful timing), there was one name that kept cropping up.

Minty was an ex of Tarik's and, for one day, she and Tarik and Hazel were in a relationship together.

No sex happened with the three of them, as Hazel explained that Tarik and Minty's shared history (without her) and shared language made her feel insecure.

Tarik seemingly was unable to stop contacting Minty.

Maybe it was production meddling to give them a storyline, any storyline, or maybe he struggled to respect his wife's boundaries.

It is unclear what may have changed over the past year or so to end this marriage, but we hope that Tarik and Hazel will share more.