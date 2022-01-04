Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan Reunite for New Year's Eve Surprise!

Just one month ago, Tarik Myers told fans that Hazel Cagalitan had left.

Things got pretty messy for a couple of weeks, with Tarik and Hazel showing a lot of hurt feelings on social media.

More recently, the 90 Day Fiance split seemed quieter. There was a good reason for that.

Tarik and Hazel reunited in time to share a New Year's Eve surprise, delighting fans who had been rooting for them.

Many people, unable to safely go out and party for New Year's Eve amidst the continuing pandemic, gathered with a small number of loved ones.

90 Day Fiance alum Hazel Cagalitan was no exception, as she demonstrated in a recent video.

The only surprise was that her loved one of choice was her husband, Tarik Myers, whom she had previously -- albeit briefly -- left.

"When all negativity gets left in 2021, 2022 be like," Hazel's caption began.

Posted to Instagram on January 1, the video was actually a repost from TikTok.

The caption concluded: "HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE."

In the video, Hazel appears with "someone" (obviously Tarik) behind her, his arm doing a countdown.

The numbers in the countdown are not sequential, but that is hardly the point.

The big reveal is Tarik's smiling face, at which point the two joyously celebrate the New Year -- and their reconciliation.

To be clear, neither of them made any explicit statements about their reconciliation.

However, there are no indications that this is an old, unused video that Hazel posted to troll fans with a fake reconciliation.

That would be unlike her. Also, Tarik commented: "My countdown is impeccable."

A lot of people have been rooting for these two.

First and foremost, because they seem to have a very genuine love and their story, with its ups and downs, goes back for years.

But they also represent much-needed representation for the series, given that they were actively seeking a girlfriend.

Tarik and Hazel's storyline on their latest on-screen appearance was sabotaged by COVID-19.

As countless people know, it's difficult to safely and responsibly date during a pandemic.

Much of their season was filmed during various stages of lockdown.

In real life, most people -- from single people looking to mingle to couples looking for a third, as they were -- would try a long-distance relationship.

LDRs don't really work well on television, however.

Conflict, awkwardness, and sexual tension play out better in person, as we have all noticed on various Tell Alls.

Part of the whole point of the franchise is seeing couples unite, also.

It's a shame, because many viewers were encouraged to see a bisexual woman like Hazel talk about her identity on screen.

Even more were excited to (finally!) see some polyamorous representation on an overwhelmingly monogamous series.

However, Tarik and Hazel's "unicorn-hunting," as it is also called, caused some viewers to root against them.

Unfortunately, this was primarily rooted in bigotry.

Some people accused Hazel of faking being bisexual (some claiming that she's straight, others that she's a lesbian).

Those accusations are biphobic and frankly despicable. That was not the end of the backlash.

Monogamy isn't for everyone. Neither is a plural relationship or polyamory. Some people don't do relationships at all.

But social media was flooded with cruel reactions to the couple's desire for a girlfriend. The backlash was ugly to witness.

These people then went on to cheer when Tarik and Hazel temporarily split in early December.

The usual batch of xenophobes accused Hazel of just "using" Tarik (honestly, do they ever not think that about the non-American?) and felt vindicated.

Similarly, the biphobes declared that they had seen this coming because she was "really a lesbian." Again, no.

Right now, a lot of us still have questions about the split, especially when it came to accusations of emotional abuse.

We hope that they are happier and healthier in their relationship now that they have reconciled.

Perhaps they will answer questions in the coming weeks. Or maybe we'll have to wait for another season to get a real update.