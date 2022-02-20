Kody Brown: I Didn't Want Christine to Leave Me But She Really Hurt My Feelings!

Kody Brown has never been the greatest at expressing his feelings.

Most of the time it's because he's so abrasive and rude about everything -- he rarely seems to think about how his words can affect other people, even the people he claims to love.

Sometimes it's because he's just not honest, even with himself, like in the footage we saw a few days ago where he said that he's not at all the type to hold a grudge.

You know, like we haven't been following his personal life for over a decade now and couldn't give multiple examples of how this is clearly false.

And then, on occasion, he just doesn't say what he needs to say.

As we're going to learn in tonight's episode of Sister Wives, this particular failing seems to be a large part of what inspired Christine to leave him for good.

If you've been watching the show for a while, but especially this season, then you know that Christine's decision to leave Kody has been a long time coming.

He'd been pulling away from her for a while, he stopped visiting her altogether for a bit, and finally he told her that he didn't want to be intimate with her anymore.

In a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode, which you can watch below, we see Kody expand on that bit a little more.

"My perspective of that experience," he said, referencing a part of Christine's interview that aired elsewhere in the tell-all, "was she came to me and said 'Hey, we did this work on the house, wasn't that for our intimacy?'"

"I went 'No, it's just stuff we needed to do,' and she goes 'Well, are we going to be intimate again?'"

He said that his response was a vague shrug, then explained "I never said no, that we weren't going to be intimate again."

"I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I'd been hearing from the kids that she was threatening to leave."

So instead of actually talking to her about those rumors, he just denied sex and waited for her to figure out why he was upset?

Sounds reasonable.

"I never said we weren't going to be intimate anymore," he repeated, "but I didn't want to be intimate because I had somebody who was basically stabbing me in the back, I felt like."

Sukyana Krishnan, the tell-all's host, listened to all of this nonsense, then finally asked "But why wouldn't you ever question that? Like 'this is what I'm hearing, this isn't sitting well with me.'"

"Help me understand why you would never reach out to her and tell her why you're so hurt by that," she told him.

His response?

"FOMO," he said, "fear of missing out, something like if we really have this conversation, how frank are we going to get?"

We're not really sure how the concept of FOMO applies here, but it does make sense that he'd be scared to have such a big conversation, especially because the very next thing he said was "I don't want her to leave."

He was then asked if he'd ever said those words to Christine herself, and he looked kind of sad and lost before simply saying "No."

What a mess.

Maybe if he'd just actually shared his true feelings with Christine then none of this would have happened.

There's still a solid chance that she would have left anyway, of course -- their marriage had had problems for a very, very long time.

But it probably would have been nice for her to at least hear that, you know?