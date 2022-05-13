Ariela Weinberg Blindsided by Parents: I Have to Pay Rent and Bills?!

On last weekend's 90 Day Fiance, Ariela and Biniyam left Ethiopia after one final clash with his sisters, Mimi and Wish.

The plan is to live in New Jersey, in an apartment very close to where Ari's family lives.

Excitement over their arrival is dampened somewhat when her parents drop a bombshell on her and Bini.

They've set up the apartment, but Ari will have to start covering the rent and bills very quickly ... on an apartment that she didn't pick out herself.

In this sneak peek clip ahead of Season 9, Episode 5, a very fatigued Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are still recovering from their long flight.

They're at the apartment with Ariela's parents, Janice and Dr. Fred Weinberg, which is a very short distance from the family home.

Janice explains that the apartment has a deposit paid, is already hooked up with cable and wifi, and the first month's rent is already covered.

Janice blindsides Ari, however, when she says that they will need to talk about when Ariela and Bini can start picking up the tab -- in the next few months.

"You have to work out a plan for your own sustainability, to lead a life you want to lead," Fred reasons.

He does emphasize: "We definitely want to help."

On the one hand, that is a totally reasonable thing on its own -- Ariela's parents are being generous, but want Ari and Bini to be reasonably independent.

Even so, someone choosing an apartment that they will have to pay for would pick a cheaper option ... and wouldn't give themselves a massive cable bill each month.

Ariela admits that, if it were up to her, she'd have picked a cheaper apartment, and feels like she's been handed a bill for something that she didn't order.

"This is a big stress on us right away," Ari expresses.

She explained: "getting the two-bedroom, the expensive apartment, the expensive place and with the expensive cable and everything."

"And then," Ariela continues, "telling us, 'Oh, by the way, you have to pay for all of it so get a job really fast.'"

"I mean, we have no idea what the future holds," Ariela admits.

She affirms to the camera that she is of course grateful for her parents and aprpeciates the help.

But she knows that, with Biniyam unable to work for many months (until he gets his work visa) and her unsure what job she can get, this isn't very realistic.

"Bini and I have only a few thousand dollars to last us in the U.S.," Ariela reveals.

"The immigration process is expensive and, you know, we moved countries," she points out.

Ari adds: "It's day one and we already have to face this financial stress."

"Bini and I had the expectation that when we get to America, everything would be different and new and exciting," Ariela admits.

"And it would be a chance to work on our relationship," she reasons, "spend time as a family, and start over again."

"But, I think neither of us really know long-term how we're going to provide for the family," Ariela confesses. "And it's really scary, like, what if this doesn't work out?"