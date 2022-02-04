Gia Giudice Obliterates Joe Gorga: STOP Disrespecting My Family!

This week, another messy season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey began.

Bravo released a sneak peek of next week's episode, where we take a break from Teresa's fiance drama.

Instead, the focus falls upon her daughter, Gia, who lays into her uncle Joe Gorga and calls him out.

If he cannot communicate with and about her family in a respectful manner, she doesn't want to speak to him.

Next Tuesday on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there's a discussion about what Jennifer Aydin has been saying.

"I don't want to be around people that are nasty," Joe Gorga declares.

While several of those present express their agreement, this strike s anerve with Joe's 21-year-old niece, Gia.

Remember when Joe had so much to say about Joe Giudice last year?

Gorga accused Giudice of "[putting] [his] mother in her f--king grave."

He also insisted that the father of his nieces didn't really know how to be a "man."

“Dad didn’t deserve it [Gorga’s comments] either,” Gia asserts in this sneak peek clip.

Joe tells her that he hears what she's saying, but Gia is not done.

“If you’re going to come at me disrespectfully … then I won’t talk to you," Gia counters.

Joe tries to have it both ways, both encouraging Gia to "go 'head" and say something ...

... But simultaneously suggesting that because he's her uncle, her godfather, and happens to be older than she is, perhaps she shouldn't be saying anything.

Fortunately, Gia knows that weirdo give-unearned-respect-to-elders culture is a scam invented by old people and doesn't fall for it.

“That doesn’t mean anything, Zio [Uncle] Joe,” Gia tells him.

“I’m an adult now, too, so you can talk to me like one," she informs him.

"Because I’m done with you being disrespectful," Gia firmly informs him.

Joe, whom we all just heard speak to her as if she has no business speaking her mind, insists that he is not being "disrespectful."

“I would never allow my daughter to talk to my aunt or my uncle [like that]," he then insists.

Joe then throws shade at his own sister, saying: "I mean, where were you raised?”

The truth is that Gia was raised in the Twenty-First Century, not in pre-Renaissance Milan where she was expected to learn hemming and embroidery.

That's not what she says, or even has time to say.

Instead, Joe gets up and storms off in a huff.

Joe complains that the situation is overall "horrendous."

He tells his wife that he is removing himself from the social gathering because of these "f--king people."

Melissa Gorga then tries to take it upon herself to do damage control.

Melissa tells gia that Joe is simply in "shock" because Gia gave him an "attitude."

That is such a weird way to talk about people, in general.

She confronted him about something that made her unhappy. Which "attitude" is that?

“He loves you like he loves Antonia,” Melissa assures Gia.

Of course, this is the same Antonia whom Joe just said he wouldn't "allow" to similarly confront her own relatives if she wanted to.

“He understands that your dad comes first, but he doesn’t understand, so you know what I’m saying?" Melissa says. "He dies for you.”

Joe is clearly feeling very attacked right now.

Griping about what Gia said, he notes that her “father was the devil, not me.”

What a mess! We might not be Joe Giudice's biggest fans, but it's nice to see Gia stand up for herself instead of bow to generational B.S.