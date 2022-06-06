Chrishell Stause Smooches G-Flip at MTV Awards

Since revealing her new romance on the Selling Sunset Reunion, Chrishell Stause thanked her supportive fans.

It's not easy to come out. It's not easy to come out while famous. You face an added layer of bigotry when your new partner is nonbinary.

But while some folks were as confused as Maya Vander, Chrishell has been celebrating her first Pride.

Chrishell had a busy weekend, taking home an MTV award, having PDA with G Flip, and sharing a group hug with them and with her ex, Jason Oppenheim.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED aired on Sunday night.

There, Chrishell Stause took home the award for best reality star -- an award selected for her by fans.

This meant a lot to her, both because she was nominated and received the award, but also because it is so incredibly affirming to her at this time.

"Just really quick," Chrishell said while on stage and wearing a can't-miss outfit, "I knew about this nomination before I said anything about my sexuality."

She admitted: "I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys."

"But," Chrishell continued, "the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me, because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go."

"Thank you so much, guys," Chrishell announced. "I appreciate it."

Like we mentioned, coming out can be an extremely intimidating prospect, particularly with details like Chrishell's public platform.

While there has certainly been bigotry aimed at her and at G Flip over the past love, the outpouring of love and support has been encouraging.

Chrishell came forward about her relationship with the Australian rapper in early May.

It was not long before the music video on which they met, in which Chrishell had acted as a model, was released.

Their on-screen chemistry was not just acting. Very real sparks were flying, and it led to a relationship between the two of them.

G Flip is nonbinary.

As members of the community sometimes joke, existing outside of the gender binary simply means that everyone who finds them hot is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

As daunting as coming out was, especially in this time where anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry and legislative pushes are the strongest that they have been in over a decade, Chrishell and G Flip are doing alright.

In fact, the two were clearly content enough to lock lips while at the MTV Awards.

They were not there alone, as the cast of Selling Sunset (but not Christine Quinn, who was not invited) were there.

Those present included Jason Oppenheim, who was dating Chrishell as recently as late last year.

Jason has been very vocally supportive of Chrishell despite their breakup, both in affirming social media comments and at the event.

The three -- Chrishell, her partner G Flip, and her ex Jason Oppenheim, shared a group hug.

Honestly, it's kind of endearing. We all know that some people are weird about exes and even weirder when their ex dates another gender. Good for Jason.

Like we said, this is a dangerous time to be publicly visible as part of the LGBTQ+ community, with bigots whipping up armed followers into a frenzy.

It's wonderful that Chrishell and G Flip can not only enjoy their Pride together, but also be out as a couple in such a public way.

We hope that Chrishell continues to enjoy her very first (out) Pride month!