Bill O'Reilly Berates Airport Worker Over Delayed Flight, Threatens Violence

This may be the first time we've ever said the following, but:

Let's give Bill O'Reilly some credit.

The former Fox News host never put on an act.

He came across like an egotistical A-Hole on air and, as it turns out, he's also an egotistical A-Hole in real life!

In a video obtained this week by The Daily Mail, O’Reilly is seen at New York City's JFK airport on April 3, complaining that his flight to Turks and Caicos is three hours late.

It's a first world problem, but hey: it's still a problem. Traveling can be stressful and anyone might get agitated when his/her tropical vacation gets pushed back.

But O'Reilly appears to take it way too far when he confronts a JetBlue employee and tells him "you're gonna find out" what's going on.

“We need to know what you’re going to do,” the conservative pundit says. “It’s three hours late now.”

Maybe the pilots hadn't arrive yet? Maybe there were mechical issues? Weather problems?

Whatever the cause of the delay, it was almost definitely not this poor airport worker's fault.

But try telling that to Bill O'Reilly!

At one point, he peers at the worker’s chest, presumably to read his name tag, and issues the following threat: “You’re lucky I don’t put my fist through it.”

The worker remains impressively calm, calling O'Reilly out for threatening such violence and happily presenting his name tag for O'Reilly to see.

“You f—ing scumbag, don’t talk to me like that,” O'Reilly says later in the footage. You’re going to lose your job.”

After the video was posted online, O’Reilly logged on to Twitter to complain about “character assassins.

He also spoke to Mediaite and admitted to perhaps using some bad language, but mostly shifted all blame on to JetBlue.

"The story is JetBlue can’t get their flights off the ground. It was crazy in the terminal,” O’Reilly told this website, joking frustration among passengers was so fierce he may have prevented a riot by saying something.

Bill O'Reilly, the keeper of peace, folks!

You can watch the video right here on this page and see if you agree with that assessment.

"For some reason, the Biden administration is not big on solving problems. This is a huge problem,” O'Reilly added on Monday's edition of No Spin News, citing the Department of Transportation.

As for why O'Reilly is now broadcasting online?

As for why he can't air this complaint on Fox News?

He was fired four years ago in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed at least five women who either worked for the network or appeared on The O'Reilly Factor over the years.

This is a really bad person.