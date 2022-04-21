Donald Trump Storms Out of Piers Morgan Interview: You're a Liar and a Fool!

Throughout Donald Trump's presidency, Piers Morgan was one of his most loyal lackeys.

Never one to get caught up on pesky matters like truth, human decency, or journalistic integrity, Morgan could be counted on to parrot Trump's talking points and defend him against allegations that even the Spicers and Scaramuccis didn't want to go near.

But during Trump and Morgan's latest sit-down interview, something went horribly awry.

In fact, things became so tense that Trump stormed out of the room mid-conversation.

“I think I’m a very honest man … much more honest than you, actually,” the 45th president tells his former bestie in a new preview clip for the interview, which is set to air in its entirety on April 25.

“Really?” Morgan asks in response.

“Yeah,” Trump says.

Needless to say, it was not the mutual fellatio session that we usually expect from these two -- and that was just the beginning!

Perhaps the most tense moment came when Morgan described the 2020 race for the White House as "a free and fair election," adding, "You lost.”

“Only a fool would think that,” the Donald spat at Piers.

“You think I’m a fool?” Morgan asked.

“I do now, yeah,” Trump replied.

As you're probably aware, Trump has spent the last 16 months claiming that Democrats expanded mail-in voting to help them conceal widespread fraud that enabled Joe Biden to claim victory in the 2020 election.

“With respect, you haven’t produced the hard evidence,” Morgan points out.

“I don’t think you’re real,” the former president replies to Morgan.

Later in the same preview clip, Trump appeals to the production crew, calling his interviewer “very dishonest.”

The preview ends with Trump ordering the crew to “turn the camera off.”

According to Morgan, Trump also became irate when he suggested that the January 6 Capitol Building riots were a result of the president's unwillingness to concede.

“Then you’re a fool! And you haven’t studied,” Trump allegedly shot back.

Trump's camp is now arguing that the preview clips were misleading, and the former president did not storm out of the interview.

In fact, Trump has now released a seven-minute audio clip, which he says serves as evidence that the interview ran long and ended on civil terms.

“That was a great interview,” Trump can be heard saying in the tape.

As he generally does in cases like this, Trump issued a statement in which he went on the attack against Morgan, and it sounds like he might even be considering legal action.

In the statement, Trump claimed that Morgan “attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me.”

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest,” Trump continued.

“For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing,” he added.

“Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn’t it?”

The controversy comes just days after Biden allegedly told Barack Obama that he plans to run for re-election and boasted of how easily he would defeat Trump if the two of them were to square off again.

In other words, it's been a very bad week for Trump's ego.

At times like these, we should all be grateful that he no longer has access to the nuclear launch codes.