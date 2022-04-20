Prince Harry: I Love My Grandmother, But America is My Home!

Recently, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle visited Europe, allowing them to see Harry's side of the family again.

Now the Duke of Sussex is opening up about his visit with his grandmother after her recent health troubles.

It was good to see her again, but that is no longer his home.

These days, he and Meghan are living in America, where Harry has felt "welcomed with open arms."

The 37-year-old father, Duke of Sussex, spoke with Hoda Kotb for an interview.

He took part in this year's Invictus Games.

But the more pressing topic was getting to once again spend time with his 95-year-old garndmother.

"Being with her, it was great," Harry gushed.

He affirmed: "It was just so nice to see her."

Speaking of the Queen's health, Harry commented: "She’s on great form."

Harry, long described as and perceived to be the Queen's favorite grandchild, spoke of having tea with her.

He is known for making her laugh, and confirmed that he did so again during his visit.

"She's always got a great sense of humor," Harry noted, while also making it clear that Meghan was part of this gathering.

Harry, who had not been to Europe in some time, added: "It was really nice to catch up with her."

His move to the United States was never about Queen Elizabeth II, but about a general lack of support that Meghan was receiving.

Harry watched the British tabloid media destroy his mother. He had no interest in seeing them do the same to his wife.

Right now, Harry's first priority is his family.

Archie is 2 years old. Lilibeth is 10 months old.

Even so, he emphasized that it's important to him that his grandmother receive all of the help and support that she can.

"I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her," Harry said.

Who among us has not at least tried to do the same for our own loved ones?

Moving away doesn't mean that he loves her less, just that he did the right thing for himself and for his family.

These days, Harry is living in Santa Barbara, California, and he praised the community.

He noted that he and Meghan have "been welcomed with open arms."

"You know," Harry acknowledged, "home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."

That may sound like stating the obvious, but it's sort of a huge thing to say out loud.

His grandmother is Queen. His father will take the throne when she passes. His brother will follow.

Other members of the extended British royal family have married Americans or even moved to America, but never someone this close to the royal line.

Of course, that was only one small part of why Harry's marriage to Meghan -- an American -- received so much backlash.

Yes, there would always have been some resentments, given her nationality and also simply Harry's desirability.

But racism was a -- if not the -- primary motivation for the hate directed at Meghan. We don't blame Harry and Meghan for getting out of there.