Bilal Hazziez Tests Shaeeda Sween, 90 Day Fiance Fans See HUGE Red Flag

All eyes were on Bilal and Shaeeda on the Season 9 premiere of 90 Day Fiance on Sunday.

Though they are already married in a religious context, Bilal is planning to "test" Shaeeda before they become lawfully wedded.

Specifically, the successful real estate broker has hidden his wealth from her, and is planning to take her in a different vehicle to a different house for their first night.

A few viewers have praised this as "genius." Many others see it as a massive red flag.

As we first meet Bilal Hazziez, it is quickly apparent that he enjoys a lifestyle befitting his success.

He has one of those nightmarish stark white houses (hey, it's his home, not ours) and drives a Mercedes.

Though the father of two grew up very differently, he has worked hard to get to where he is today.

Both of Bilal's children are teenagers, and he shares them with hsi ex-wife, Shahidah.

Viewers first got to "meet" Shahidah on the premiere, where she stopped by and he told her about his romance with Shaeeda.

90 Day Fiance viewers can be super weird about exes sometimes, but Shahidah has been well-received.

Shaeeda slid into Bilal's DMs, and he eventually responded -- balking only because her name is so similar to his ex's.

It didn't take long before sparks were flying.

Bilal eventually knew that he had to see her. He flew to Trinidad to meet her, and he brought along a ring -- just in case.

That ring ended up coming in handy. On the sevneth day of their trip, he proposed.

Due to their shared Muslim faith, Bilal and Shaeeda were unable to do certain things until they were married.

So, they held a Nikah, and are now religiously married, but not yet lawfully married -- something that the K-1 visa will change.

When Bilal told all of this to his ex-wife on camera, she couldn't help but ask if Shaeeda likes him for him, or if she was taken in by his lifestyle.

Bilal told her that he has actively hidden his success from Shaeeda.

According to him, all that she has seen of his nice home is one blank wall -- the one behind his head when they video chat.

Bilal's sister, Nefertari, came over during the premiere episode to help Bilal get things ready.

They spelled out his fiancee's name in rose petals on a bed, and he laid out presents for her against a wall.

It was all picture-perfect. But Shaeeda won't see any of that when she first arrives.

Bilal shared his plan to pick up Shaeeda, not in his Mercedes, but in a well-used work van.

Instead of driving her to his house, he will drive her to his childhood home.

Shaeeda won't see his real house or real car until the next day ... if she passes his little test.

The plan is for this "prank" to determine if Shaeeda really loves Bilal.

On the one hand, some fans have called this a brilliant move, one that some other cast members on the franchise should emulate.

Many more have pointed out that deception is a terrible premise for a serious relationship, and that this is toxic and weird.

Bilal's apparent inability to trust the woman he loves does seem to match up well with his obvious control issues.

(Some fans are already calling him out for misusing the "OCD" label ... arranging throw pillows is not OCD, that is a real diagnosis, not a joke)

Will Shaeeda see this red flag when Bilal reveals his deception? Judging from 90 Day Fiance spoilers for this season, maybe not.