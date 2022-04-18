Bilal Hazziez is Lying to Shaeeda Sween About Everything on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

90 Day Fiance has launched too many spinoffs to count, but the flagship series is back.

Season 9 premiered on Sunday, introducing viewers to four new couples -- with others to come later this season.

First up, Bilal and Shaeeda are married religiously but not yet legally, and Bilal has a lot of control issues and struggles with trust.

His solution is to plan an elaborate test for his fiancee ... a huge deception in which he's hiding his real home, car, and lifestyle.

Emily went through some wild, impulsive years that led her to travel the world, which is how she met Kobe, an underwear model.

That one-night stand turned into an engagement and a pregnancy, but now Kobe is about to meet his son for the first time.

Jibri does not always think things through, but a series of spur-of-the-moment choices led him to Seriba, where he met Miona.

He's bringing her over to be his wife, but how is she going to mesh with life in South Dakota ... or living with his parents?

Kara fell head over heels for Guillermo, a strikingly hot sweetheart who is finally going to be able to be with her.

But there are paperwork issues even before he arrives, and they're both afraid that something will go terribly wrong.