Poor Tyray. He really is a teddy bear.



On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 10, Tyray Mollett was packing his bags.



He planned to meet the real Carmella — the model whose photos thirst-trapped him.



Does she know the catfisher? Will he accidentally transfer his feelings to this real woman, who doesn’t know him?



He’s going to find out. If she shows up.

1 Tyray Smollett Production catches up with Tyray about a month after his meeting with the private investigator. He’s no longer in denial, thankfully. This time has given him a chance to process his heartbreak. But he does still want closure, especially after sharing this humiliation with family. So he’s packing up. This time, he’s not going to Barbados.

2 Tyray deserves some answers He hasn’t heard back from his catfisher, but this clearly went beyond money. Remember, “Carmella” — an imposter — didn’t just ask for money. Tyray said that his “love” encouraged him to do the show. Was it to finally end this? Or was the goal to get Tyray to make a small amount of money (this show does not pay very well) after spending thousands on a lying stranger. We don’t know. Tyray would like to understand it.

3 Tyray did reach out to the real Carmella She actually wrote back, which he did not expect. Carmella — the real woman — expressed her sympathies. She obviously cannot control how someone might misuse her photos, and she is not in any way responsible. But it sucks. And, to Tyray’s astonishment, she has agreed to meet up with him outside of Denver, Colorado.

4 “This trip is kind of sketchy” Whitney, Tyray’s mother, worries about this. After all, they don’t know if Carmella was in on this. Some of the catfisher’s photos of Carmella were not exactly public, so they might have been pirated — or part of a deliberate scam. Tyray aims to find out … but worries that he might project some of his feelings from four years of catfishing onto the real woman.

5 In Denver After arriving in snowy Denver, Tyray feels excited but also anxious about meeting the real Carmella. He expects that she will view him as a loser and that she’s meeting him out of pity. But, if she’s not involved in any way with this scam, he feels like he owes her for meeting with him.

6 “Please don’t buy her jewelry” Lashanti is looking out for Tyray. We see a flashback of him shopping for the real Carmella, because he wants an easy gift as a thank-you to offer her for meeting with him in person. That might be a little much. He went with Lashanti and Shaprea, his sisters, but seemingly did not heed their advice.