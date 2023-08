On last Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Dempsey wanted to slow down.



Meanwhile, Statler was gearing up to ask if she can move in with her.



On this Sunday’s Season 6, Episode 11, Statler made her move — following a series of romantic Valentine’s Day gestures.



But Statler also has a big question: can she move in with Dempsey?

1 Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson Do you like puzzles and scavenger hunts? They can be a bit hit-and-miss. Some people love them, and others will feel like they’re in a Saw trap. On Valentine’s Day, Dempsey returns home from work to find a cute note from Statler … and the beginning of a search.

2 There’s a whole series of clues Dempsey seems to mostly feel charmed by this. She also talks about wanting to replant the roses — all of them. Not everyone likes cut flowers. And while Dempsey appreciates this very romantic gesture, she also worries that Statler has something big planned. She hopes that it’s not a proposal. It isn’t … but it’s still enough to freak her out a little.

3 Statler is waiting by the fire She’s laid out her trail of breadcrumbs for Dempsey to follow. And she has even more roses to give to Dempsey, unaware that she’s giving her a gardening chore. Statler hopes that Dempsey likes this. She also hopes that Dempsey will say “yes” when she asks if she can move in.

4 Happy V-Day! Dempsey has time to clean up after work before finding Statler. They kiss. Statler even has some gifts for her. “My feelings for you have increased,” Statler confesses. “I wasn’t expecting things to go this well. They were going really well over text and video chat, and then in person, I just expected you to, you know, not be as amazing as you are. And … I love you.” But then they get down to business, which is when things take an awkward turn.

5 Statler’s lease is almost up She hasn’t lined up a new place … meaning that she’s hoping that not only will this relationship work out, but that Dempsey is open to moving in together right away. They’ve only known each other in person for a matter of days, but they love each other and have said it aloud. Statler is ready to go all-in.

6 Whoa, there “I do love you and I do really feel strongly for you,” Dempsey tells her delicately. “But I just think that we should, like, take things slow and not move in with each other so quickly. I just have rushed in the past also, and it’s just not worked well for me for many reasons.” Instead, Dempsey suggests that maybe Statler could move there — to England — and live up the road. In a matter of months, maybe they’ll be ready to live together.

7 “What’s the point?” Statler doesn’t see a need to delay moving in together, because in her mind, their love for each other is all that they need. “I can’t really understand why Dempsey doesn’t want me to move in with her,” Statler tells the confessional camera. “She’s okay with me moving to England and living somewhere else. But if we love each other and are trying to have a future together, why would I move to another country to live in a place that’s not with the person that I’m dating? It doesn’t make any sense.”