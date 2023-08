Last week, Cleo wondered what to think after Christian lied to producers.



Most of the time, understating a hookup is a little white lie.



But this was Christian unilaterally deciding to change things after they both agreed to be forthright.



This left Cleo wondering if he was playing games with her. Or if he was rejecting her because she’s trans, and his past girlfriends have been cis.



On Season 6, Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, it’s time for Cleo to confront him.

Riding in a car with her friend, Jane, Cleo is still processing today's unfortunate surprise. Things were going so well the night before. She and Christian had agreed to be transparent about their first time having sex, but Christian backpedaled and lied to producers. Right now, Cleo is worried about what that means — is he having second thoughts, is he playing mind games.

He says that he feels "deflated," and that Cleo has blown things out of proportion. She asked him if he was a gaslighter or a manipulator, which are very blunt questions that felt like accusations. In Christian's mind, this is something that they could have resolved with better communication. True! But they could have resolved this just by him going with what they initially planned.

Cleo is very uncomfortable with this confrontation, but she and Christian need to work things out. Having Jane to talk to about this on the way over helped. Both she and Christian acknowledge that they could have met under better circumstances. Privately, to the camera, Jane admits that she thinks that Christian has cold feet about how his family will react to his relationship, simply because Cleo is trans.

According to him, he was dishonest with producers because he wanted to message Cleo to make sure that she was still okay with sharing. He also says that he feels hurt and insulted by Cleo's questions about his motives. At present, he feels like she's poised to view him as a manipulator now matter how he answers.

He does ask if he can have this conversation one-on-one with Cleo. Obviously, producers are still there, but this leaves Jane sitting out in the hall. Christian wishes that Cleo would give him the benefit of the doubt.

Cleo wishes that he'd taken him at her word. And it seems to her that he's having second thoughts — he strongly objects to that idea — about being transparent about their intimacy. She does apologize for not filtering her thoughts when she called him earlier.

Today was a lot for both of them. If Christian had taken Cleo at her word, this (probably) wouldn't have happened. And if Cleo hadn't assumed the worst, this wouldn't have happened.