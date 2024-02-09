The journey of Travis Kelce then and now is a thing for sportsball history! He started his career at the University of Cincinatti, where he joined his brother Jason Kelce in playing for the Bearcats.



But ever since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, he’s has a legendary career. Fast forward to 2024, Taylor Swift’s new man has had many different looks over the years. Some pretty hot; some that look really HOT. (The beard dude!)

Travis at the start, in 2012 1 ((Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)) Travis Kelce back when he was a Bearcat.

Travis Kelce #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats 2 ((Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)) Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 27, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Travis Kelce on The Chiefs on 2014 3 ((Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)) Travis warms up before the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 9, 2014.

#87 in 2015 4 ( (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)) Travis Kelce celebrates with fan while running off the field following the Chiefs 34-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

Travis Kelce Off the Field in 2016 5 ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)) Travis attends the Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at W Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

Travis Kelce’s Big Win in 2017 6 ((Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)) Lorenzo Alexander and Travis Kelce pose with the tophy after the AFC defeated the NFC 20 to 13 during the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl.

Travis Kelce’s Wild Beard in 2018 7 ((Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)) Travis Kelce and A.J. Bouye of the Jacksonville Jaguars trade jerseys following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018.

Travis Kelce Clean Shaven 8 ((Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)) Travis Kelce hanging on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.

Travis Kelce’s Night On The Town 9 ((Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics )) Travis attends the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Travis Kelce With His Ex 10 ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)) Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Travis Kelce’s Winning Smile 11 ((Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)) Travis speaks to the press during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023