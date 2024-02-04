[PHOTOS] Miley Cyrus’ Crazy Sexy Outfits At The Grammys This Year

She can buy her own flowers, and she deserves them tonight. Miley Cyrus won her first ever Grammy award at the 2024 show and she made the most of it by dressing for the occasion.



Please enjoy every single killer outfit Miley wore on her big night – from the red carpet to the Grammy stage!



Miley Walks The Red Carpet 1 ((Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)) Miley gives off Princess Leia vibes in a mesh dress covering a gold bikini. Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Tats 2 (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)) Doesn’t she look just so GLAM at the GRAM?! Miley Cyrus, Grammy Winner 3 ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)) Shimmering in all black, Miley went on stage as the first big winner of the night to win her very first Grammy! Best Believe She Is Bejeweled 4 ( (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)) Miley rocks nothing but sequins and style as she performs ‘Flowers’ at the Grammys’ Miley Cyrus, Gave Good Face 5 ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)) Congrats on the big night, Miley!