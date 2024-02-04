She can buy her own flowers, and she deserves them tonight. Miley Cyrus won her first ever Grammy award at the 2024 show and she made the most of it by dressing for the occasion.
Please enjoy every single killer outfit Miley wore on her big night – from the red carpet to the Grammy stage!
[PHOTOS] Miley Cyrus' Crazy Sexy Outfits At The Grammys This Year
