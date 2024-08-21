Celebrity Kids Turned College Freshman: Meet The Class of 2028

The celebrity kids are leaving the nest and starting a new chapter, most of them very far from home!



Stars like Ben Affleck, Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Guy Feiri all have kids starting college in the fall of 2024. Their youngins are all grown up and are about to embark on some higher learning.



And let us just say – these kids are seriously SMART! Most are headed to Ivy league schools, while others are following in their family’s footsteps, keeping a legacy alive.



These are just some of the faces of 2028 – and their parents couldn’t be prouder!

Violet Affleck 1 ((Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)) The eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, seen here with her mom at a state dinner at the White House is headed to Yale University. A wonderful achievement – and far away from the drama of his fatherÃ¢Â€Â™s divorce!

Suri Noelle 2 ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)) Well, you still probably know her better as Suri Cruise, but sheÃ¢Â€Â™s dropped her fatherÃ¢Â€Â™s name just as she sets out on a new chapter of her life. SheÃ¢Â€Â™s starting her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University, all with the help of her mom, Katie Holmes.Â

Melania Giudice 3 ((Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan NYFW)) While being a reality star has been her lot in life since she was a child, Teresa GiudiceÃ¢Â€Â™s daughter is leaving New Jersey behind to start college at the University of Tampa this fall. Dinner at Rails to celebrate? (Too soon?)

Ian Chen 4 ((Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)) The Ã¢Â€ÂœFresh Off the BoatÃ¢Â€Â star will be a part of theÂ Harvard University class of 2028 Ã¢Â€Â” just like his character Evan Huang on the show! Maybe heÃ¢Â€Â™ll end up as valedictorian too! Serendipity!Â

Collin Gosselin 5 (Entertainment Tonight) One of the famous sextuplets is no longer talks to his mother, Kate Gosselin, and now that he’s heading off to college, their relationship has never been worse. Collin was set to join the Marines, but was discharged due to being institutionalized as a child by his mom. Now, he’s had to look to Plan B – college.

Barron Trump 6 ((Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)) The son of the former President, seen here waving as they board Air Force One in 2020, is headed to a college in NYC, according to his father. For security reasons, it has not been announced which school, but sooner rather than later, we’re sure he’ll be spotted on a campus. Manhattan’s a smaller island than you think!

Ryder Fieri 7 ( (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)) Ryder, seen on the far left with his brother Hunter Fieri and Guy Fieri is off to San Diego State University in the fall of 2024. Wonder if he picked the school because of the food. (FYI: San Diego has the best Mexican food in the states, you can fight us on it!)

Shepherd Seinfeld 8 ((Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix)) Seen in the blue tie with his brother Julian Kal Seinfeld, mom Jessica Seinfeld, dad Jerry Seinfeld and sister Sascha, Shepherd Seinfeld is headed to Duke in the fall. He won’t be alone though: both of his siblings also go to the school! Built in friends!