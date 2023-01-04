Well, a new year is upon us, and no one is as excited about 2023 as the folks who are preparing to welcome new babies!
Celebs are often secretive about the events of their personal lives, but reality stars don’t have the luxury of disappearing for months at a time.
And so when the folks who populate your favorite Bravo and HGTV shows are in a family way, we usually know well in advance.
And so, we present with a fairly complete list of the reality stars who will be welcoming bouncing bundles of joy in the year to come.
Sure, there are bound to be some surprises as the year goes on, but these are the parents we’re certain about at the moment.
And as you can see, it’s already quite a list!
Mike Sorrentino, Chrissy Teigen and More: Here's a Complete List of the Reality Stars Who Are Expecting Babies In 2023!
