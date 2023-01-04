Mike Sorrentino, Chrissy Teigen and More: Here's a Complete List of the Reality Stars Who Are Expecting Babies In 2023!

Well, a new year is upon us, and no one is as excited about 2023 as the folks who are preparing to welcome new babies!



Celebs are often secretive about the events of their personal lives, but reality stars don’t have the luxury of disappearing for months at a time.



And so when the folks who populate your favorite Bravo and HGTV shows are in a family way, we usually know well in advance.



And so, we present with a fairly complete list of the reality stars who will be welcoming bouncing bundles of joy in the year to come.



Sure, there are bound to be some surprises as the year goes on, but these are the parents we’re certain about at the moment.



And as you can see, it’s already quite a list!

1 Briana Myles & Vincent Morales star were the only couple to get married on Married At First Sight Season 12. They’re expecting their first child (a girl!) any day now! (Photo via Instagram) 2 We got a baby situation here! Jersey Shore stars Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce are expecting their second child in January! (Photo via Instagram) 3 Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset and Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa are expecting a boy in January! It’ll be their first child together! (Photo via Instagram) 4 You know this kid will have moves! Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting a baby boy in January! (Photo via Instagram) 5 Call him Little Bear? Raiven Adams & Bear Brown of Alaskan Bush People will be welcoming a boy in January! (Photo via Instagram) 6 As stars of Lip Sync Battle and The Voice, respectively, Chrissy and John are technically reality stars. Anyway, they’re expecting their third child in January! (Photo via Instagram) 7 Madison Brown and Caleb Brush of TLC’s Sister Wives are expecting another kid together! This one is girl who’s due in February! (Photo via Instagram) 8 Katie Bates and Travis Clark of Bringing Up Bates fame are expecting a girl in March. (Photo via Instagram) 9 Alyssa Bates and John Webster alsi starred on Bringing Up Bates, and they’ll be welcoming a boy in April. The Bateses are like the Duggars, but less messed up. (Photo via Instagram) 10 Dancing With the Stars stars Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov will be welcoming a girl in May! (Photo via Instagram) 11 Kate Chastain of Below Deck will be welcoming a child in May. She has yet to announce the gender! (Photo via Instagram) 12 Witney Carson of Dancing With The Stars is expecting a kid with husband Carson McAllister. What a busy year for the DWTS family! (Photo via Instagram) 13 Kaitlynn Carter of The Hills: New Beginnings is expecting a kid with partner Kristopher Brock. No due date has been announced! (Photo via Instagram) 14 Jed and Katey are expecting their second child together. (Photo via YouTube) 15 Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with her third child. And fans think she’s secretly expecting twins! (Photo via Instagram) 16 And finally, Brody Jenner of The Hills is expecting a baby with partner Tia Blanco. That kid will have some very famous relatives! (Photo via Instagram)