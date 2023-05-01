Rishi Blindsided as Jen's Friends Expose Engagement on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Recap)

Now that we’re on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, Episode 13, we’re only a few weeks away from the Tell All.



Fans have a lot of questions for the cast.



This episode only adds to them.



From a cruel and angry confrontation about future plans to a startling revelation two months ahead of an astrologer’s advice, a lot went down this week.



Check out our recap below to keep up with all of the mess:

1 Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh En route to meet up with Rishi and his family, Jen and her friends apologize to Bindiya, their beautiful translator, for putting her into this awkward situation. She’s not translating for diplomats or anything, but she’s helping them reveal a 3-year engagement. Yeah, it’s awkward.

2 Rishi is nervous He knows that Jen and Randi and Myra are coming over. But he doesn’t know what Randi specifically is planning to reveal on Jen’s behalf. He mostly wants to reassure Jen about his intentions and his honesty.

3 Rishi also knows about the translator He jokes that his family might think that this pretty young Indian woman is a prospective bride for him. The implication is that they wouldn’t even consider Jen as more than a friend to him. And that turns out to be true.

4 At least Rishi’s family remembers Jen They’ve only met her a couple of times. She and Rishi have been engaged for three years now. Now, they’re meeting her friends — and this translator — for the first time.

5 First, they clear the air Jen recently felt blindsided when she learned that Rishi had actually met multiple potential candidates for marriage. Maybe there is some kind of translation issue going on with them, but it seems like Rishi has an honesty problem. But maybe there is some nuance to the situation?

6 Apparently, this was not a formal search for a wife Jen had felt understandably offended that Rishi had allowed his family to look for a wife for him during their engagement. However, his mom explains that these were not formal proposals. And that Rishi turned them all down. That is reassuring. And Jen feels bad for not having given him the benefit of the doubt.

7 Rishi’s mom suspects that they’re there for a reason However, though she’s right about Rishi finding someone, it doesn’t even occur to her that it might be Jen. Instead, she asks about perhaps a woman whom he has met through work — like modeling, or fitness training.

8 Well, no Randi, who has volunteered play a quasi-villain this season (it’s really helpful to Jen from a reality TV perspective, so Randi is a solid friend for this), speaks up. She says that she and Myra are there to support Jen … who is in a relationship with Rishi.

9 You can see Rishi figuring out where this is going He is a bundle of anxiety. If he had been doing the translating, he would have changed the conversation on the spot. But he’s not. And this is sort of why he’s not doing the translating.

10 Jen and Rishi are engaged Through the translator, Randi tells Rishi’s mom and uncle that Jen and Rishi have exchanged rings, and have been in an engagement for three years.

11 WHAT Rishi’s mother’s astonishment does not require translation. It is plainly visible on her face. And yet, she says that it’s not a problem.

12 But actually, no, that’s not the truth To the confessional camera, Rishi’s mother and uncle express more than just surprise. They express something more like shock and horror.

13 Instead of saying that aloud, Rishi’s mom asks about language barriers It also comes out that Jen is not really hoping to live in one household (obviously). In fact, if it were up to her, she and Rishi would live in Mumbai.

14 It feels so awkward Rishi’s feelings of discomfort, his mom’s reactions, his uncle’s reactions … it’s getting to Jen. And she doesn’t know the half of it. Not yet.

15 Rishi’s plans have all fallen apart He had hoped to wait two months, for a day when his astrologer friend felt was so auspicious that it would give him a boost. Nope.

16 However, outside, Rishi feels more chill about things He reassures Jen, tells her that his mother and uncle are still processing but sounded surprisingly positive. And he tells her to celebrate for now.

17 Back inside, things get much worse With the guests (except for producers) gone, Rishi’s uncle expresses his total dismay. This is a very different tone than what he said in front of Jen.

18 Rishi’s mom is blunt That Rishi became engaged without asking her, that he picked a woman who doesn’t speak her language or want to live as a family servant (not how she phrases it, but basically), that Jen would rather live in Mumbai? She’s upset.

19 And then she learns that Jen is (gasp) 48 The 16-year age gap, Rishi’s mom laments, might happen in America — but not in their specific region of India. Not when the man is younger, anyway. With that in mind, she’s no longer even willing to ask the extended family for their collective permission for Rishi to marry Jen.

20 Her big worry? We’ve seen grown adults fret over what the neighbors will think of an age gap before. It’s always weird. This is a normal concern for a teenager. It is a bizarre fixation for an adult — at least, when the person in question is simply older than a culture expects. If Jen were a bad person, which Rishi’s mom and uncle are not claiming, that would be different.

21 Rishi is heartbroken And he fully believes that if he had been able to heed the advice of his astrologer friend, and tell his family on August 2 at 4 PM, it would have gone better.

22 Rishi is tearful He loves Jen and he wants this to work. But it sounds like his family’s objections are a real obstacle.

23 Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo These two spouses awkwardly prepare food together as a sort of icebreaker because Daniele met up with her friend. Taylen (we have seen so many spellings of his name, but this is the one that this week’s subtitles used, so we’ll go with that) has no designs on Daniele (or vice-versa), but Yohan was very insecure about them anyway.

24 Daniele asks how Yohan would have preferred that she handle this She has friends, she wants to meet with them sometimes when they are in the country — she has not yet made friends in the DR. So what exactly does Yohan want from her?

25 Yohan would prefer that Daniele simply obey him His suggestion that he should be enough as her husband, that she doesn’t need friends, doesn’t work well. Daniele points out that he wouldn’t like it if she said the same to him about having friends.

26 She hopes that meeting Taylen will change his mind Daniele and Taylen’s brief and casual relationship aren’t more important to her than her marriage. But Yohan is struggling to see that, even though she moved to the DR to live with him. Will meeting Taylen fix that? We sort of doubt it.

27 Taylen makes quite the impression Yohan remarks that he “would rather die” than wear an outfit like Taylen is wearing. It’s very funny. But what is Taylen wearing?

28 This outfit f–ks actually. It’s incredible Yohan likens it to a “flamingo.” He’s not wrong! It’s just that the outfit is excellent and the pinnacle of style.

29 Things are awkward at first Then, everyone has a round of giggles. And, to Yohan’s partial credit, he breaks the ice. (You’ll see why it’s only partial credit in a moment)

30 Yohan and Taylen compare stats Many tall people will humorously compare heights (sometimes at the insistence of others) when they first meet. Taylen is 6’5″ and Yohan is 6’7″ … rare to watch any show and realize that I’d be shorter than multiple people on screen. Except, like, Transformers. Anyway, they also compare shoe sizes (they both wear size 14 shoes).

31 No, Yohan Yohan then starts straight-up asking Taylen how big his penis is. That is inappropriate. And while Taylen has gotten this question before, it’s not usually from a married straight man. (By the way, if it’s unwelcome, it’s pretty much always sexual harassment — even if the person is insincere)

32 Why is Yohan being so weird? It’s not out of curiosity. He’s super insecure about Daniele being friends with Taylen, he says that he doesn’t trust Daniele entirely, and it’s so uncomfortable.

33 Daniele tears up Yohan is humiliating her on purpose, and that is hurtful. They really, really need to work on this.

34 Debbie Aguero and Oussama Last week, Oussama told Debbie that the “plan” was that she would take him to the US. This was news to her and not what they discussed. Combined with a flurry of insults at her, she felt heartbroken and more than a little angry. This week, we caught up with that same ugly discussion as Debbie accuses him of using her.

35 Oussama has it all worked out He tells her to her face that once he gets a visa, he will live and work in the US. Specifically, he wants to open an art studio of some kind.

36 Why? Oussama is under the impression that he will have a better chance of making a living as an artist in the United States than in Morocco. A lot of American artists might have some advice for him.

37 So this is all about him Debbie confronts Oussama about framing “their” future as a “couple” about his material needs and his creative career. He’s treating her like an art patron, not like a romantic partner. And he’s acting like this was somehow always their plan.

38 So, did they really have a plan to do this? No. Oussama admits to the camera that he promised Debbie that they would live together in Rabat. Unless the editing is truly dirty, he just changed his mind for his own benefit and expects Debbie to go along with it.

39 Debbie feels “disgusted” Likening Oussama to a cold-blooded snake, she tells the camera that she feels disgusted and essentially betrayed. This is not the Oussama she knows. And it’s not the first time that he’s lied to her and then sprung something like this on her, either.

40 Telling Oussama how she feels does no good Instead of listening to her express herself, Oussama mocks her by peppering himself with insults. Not a constructive conversation.

41 Here’s where it gets really interesting Oussama and Debbie show up in a confessional side-by-side, indicating that they filmed together weeks or even months after this fight. However, they continued to argue, with him (now) insisting that this was always the plan, and that Debbie is being dishonest. We might believe him (might!) had he not admitted that it’s not the truth in a separate interview.

42 A tearful Debbie reacts to this They pack up and leave where they were doing art. She packs her things and heads to a hotel for the night. To the camera, she says that she closed her heart for a dozen years. She let a poem slip in … and now she’ll never read another poem.

43 “He took my trust and he just urinated all over it” Possibly the best line of the season, and that’s saying a lot.

44 The next day, Debbie calls her son Julian — who had many doubts about Oussama — had encouraged her to call him if anything seemed off. Well, things are extremely off. So, after spending the night at the hotel, she calls him.

45 Debbie brings him up to speed Interestingly, she observes that this side of Oussama only comes out “at night.” She colorfully comments that she fears the nights in Morocco for this reason. Is the night the issue? Or is it Oussama?

46 Julian is not happy to hear any of this Like any adult child hearing their mother’s dating woes, he feels angry and powerless. He does encourage Debbie to return home immediately and to block Oussama. is worry is that Oussama will find a way to worm his way back into her heart if he wines and dines her.

47 Debbie isn’t ready to go yet Oussama’s previous romantic gestures have her still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Even if it’s against her better judgment. And everyone’s better judgment.

48 Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada Gabe returns to Colombia. He and Isabel are overjoyed to see each other. The wedding will be very soon, and Isabel has been doing all of the planning.

49 Isabel wants him to be able to check out the venue Gabe is excited to do that. He has a lot to look through before his family arrives. They have a plan, with everything from the notary to getting his suit (and Isabel’s son’s suit).

50 Monica wants to give Gabe away His protective younger sister wants to sort of play two roles at the wedding. Which is very sweet. But it does make Isabel worry that Monica is trying to assert some control over her wedding.

51 Gabe admits that his sister has concerns Isabel feels offended and gets a little defensive when Gabriel mentions that his sister had suggested a prenup.

52 Gabe knows that Isabel isn’t after his business Also? Isabel points out how much she works to help him with his company. Maybe Monica isn’t aware. She should be.

53 Gabe’s mom arrives Just days before the nuptials, Gabriel’s mother, Marie, shows up.

54 And here’s Monica! This is Marie and Monica’s first time meeting Isabel. Which … might be playing into the tensions.

55 By the way? Gabe has to act as translator Again, this is not doing anyone any favors, as his family does not speak Spanish. Gabe speaks Spanish very well, and he translates for his family and for Isabel. But with tensions running high ahead of the big day, it’s not helping.

56 Isabel and Monica do touch base Deep down, they both love Gabe a great deal and want him to be happy. But Monica is also very protective of her big brother, and given some of his past relationships, she’s wary of anyone he dates.

57 Monica became more honest with her worries This was an important conversation, but very tense and maybe not ideal for the first day that they meet. The good news? It looks like Isabel did make a good impression with Monica. But only after some painful moments.

58 Maybe Gabe and Monica aren’t as close as Monica thinks? Isabel wonders why Gabe has shared so little about her with his family. It’s clear that Gabriel is one of those people who undershares. Anyway, Isabel reassures Monica that she loves working hard with Gabe. Meanwhile, Monica has the impression that Isabel is a very jealous person. Gabe wishes that he could “crawl in my shell and hide.”

59 Ultimately? Monica is happy She tears up as she talks about how much she loves Gabe, and how she is glad that he’s found Isabel. She definitely means the first part. Does she mean the latter? We hope so.

60 Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny Sitting down with his brother, Ahmed, Mahmoud brings up how Nicole wants to try living in America. Ahmed has lived overseas before, and Mahmoud looks up to his older brothers a great deal.

61 Ahmed asks if that’s even possible Mahmoud clarifies that they could have a spousal visa within just a few months. Maybe that will happen, or maybe it won’t.

62 Ahmed tells Mahmoud to brace himself If he goes to America, he will feel like a fish out of water. He will miss people, and he will miss Egypt.

63 To the camera, Ahmed is more blunt He very directly says that Mahmoud would struggle to adapt to American life, that it will not be how he imagined. Ahmed knows how uptight his younger brother is in many ways.