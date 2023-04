Believe it or not, Britney Spears released her debut single “Baby One More Time” way back in 1998.



Countless stars have come and gone in the 25 years since, but Britney remains an icon in the world of pop music.



Of course, it’s impossible to talk about her contributions without talking about the many controversies that Brit has encountered over the years.



So join us as we take a trip down memory lane for a look at the wildest moments of Ms. Spears’ legendary career.

1 1999: Britney is criticized for her sexually suggestive music videos and performances, including her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards where she wore a revealing outfit while singing “Baby One More Time.” (Photo via YouTube)

2 2001: Britney performs with Michael Jackson at his 30th anniversary concert in New York City. (Photo via Getty)

3 2002: Britney causes controversy when she kissed Madonna on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo via YouTube)

4 2003: Britney and Justin Timberlake end their high-profile romance amid allegations of infidelity. (Photo via Getty)

5 2003: Britney faces backlash for her performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she appeared with a python draped around her shoulders. (Photo via MTV)

6 2004: Britney marries Kevin Federline in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, just months after ending her relationship with Timberlake. (Photo via Getty)

7 2005: Britney gives birth to her first child, Sean Preston Federline. (Photo via Getty)

8 2006: Britney is heavily criticized for her parenting skills after being photographed driving with her infant son Sean Preston Federline on her lap instead of in a car seat.

9 2007: Britney has a highly publicized breakdown, which includes shaving her head at a hair salon in Los Angeles and attacking a photographer’s car with an umbrella. (Photo via Getty)

10 2007: Britney loses custody of her children to Kevin Federline after failing to comply with court orders.

11 2008: Britney is placed under a conservatorship, which gives her father and a lawyer control over her personal and financial affairs.

12 2012: Britney’s former manager, Sam Lufti, sues her family for defamation and breach of contract, claiming that they ruined his career and defamed him in the media

13 2019: Britney checks into a mental health facility following her father’s health issues and ongoing struggles with her own mental health. (Photo via Instagram)

14 2020: Britney’s conservatorship becomes the subject of a documentary titled “Framing Britney Spears,” which sparks a renewed interest in her legal situation and prompts the #FreeBritney movement. (Photo via Instagram)

15 2021: Britney speaks out against her conservatorship in court, calling it “abusive” and asking for it to end. Her testimony gains widespread media attention and prompts renewed calls for her to be released from the conservatorship. (Photo via Instagram)

16 2022: Britney marries Sam Asghari in a small, private ceremony. Fans remain skeptical of the male model’s intentions. (Photo via Instagram)

17 2022: After years of legal wrangling, Britney’s conservatorship finally comes to an end. (Photo via Instagram)

18 2023: Fans express concern over Britney’s erratic social media presence, which they cite as evidence of mental health issues. (Photo via Instagram)

19 2023: Federline blasts Britney’s parenting in a scathing interview, claiming that her teenage sons are embarrassed by her antics. (Photo via CBS)

20 2023: An audio recording of Britney arguing her sons goes viral. She publicly accuses the teens of betraying her. (Photo via Instagram)

21 2023: Britney endures harassment from concerned “fans” who call police on her. (Photo via Instagram)

22 2023: Britney is forced to flee a restaurant after being swarmed by adoring fans. (Photo via Instagram)

23 2023: Insiders indicate that Britney’s loved ones planned an intervention, but it was called off after she found out about it. (Photo via Instagram)

24 2023: Britney publicly blasts her sister Jamie-Lynn, accuses her of betrayal. (Photo via Instagram)