Met Gala 2023 Highlights: The Stars Honor Karl Lagerfeld (And His Cat)

Each year, the first Monday in May delivers the fashion industry’s biggest night.
We’re talking, of course, about the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event that never fails to bring out the best and brightest of the entertainment world.
And the elite A-listers who receive those coveted invites often seize the opportunity to serve their wildest looks of the year.
This year’s theme was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic designer whose taste helped to shape global fashion trends for over 60 years.
We didn’t see anything as controversial as Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s most famous dress at last year’s ball, but the creative approaches to honoring Lagerfeld (and his iconic cat, Choupette) yielded quite a few memorable moments.
Take a look: