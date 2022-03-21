Mike Berk Runs Away After Ximena Dumps Him on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

Season 5, Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days was a make-it-or-break-it moment for some of the couples.

Ximena has been telling her family that things are good, but they're not. And it's more than just not being ready to marry.

This episode was a long time coming, finally showing us the moment that a brokenhearted Mike walked away.

Another partner to walk away was Mahogany, who told Ben that he was not at all like he was online.

After one of their bitterest fights, Gino and Jasmine must reconcile before he can propose.

Usman's entourage encourages him to forget about Kimberly, but he is eager to fix things with her.

Meanwhile, Memphis has just one day before her wedding to decide whether to delay the nuptials or marry without a prenup.

It's a real no-win scenario for her, and the clock is ticking.