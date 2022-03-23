Canceled or Renewed? It's Your 2022-2023 TV Show Scoreboard!

by at .

It's the most painful time of the year for television fans.

For some television fans, that is.

For others, it's time to jump up, down and all around in celebration of a pickup/renewal of your favorite drama, comedy or reality show.

Did yours make the cut? Will it be returning in the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023 (or both) with brand new episodes?

We'll do our best to keep the following list updated as networks make their pressing announcements, but we've thus far collected all the broadcast programs that have earned that much hoped-for green light.

Scroll down for a look at shows that have already been renewed, along with a list of which season they're heading into...

1. Grey's Anatomy - Season 19

Grey's Anatomy - Season 19

2. That's My Jam - Season 2

That's My Jam - Season 2

3. Station 19 - Season 6

Station 19 - Season 6

4. Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24

Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24

5. Survivor - through Season 44

Survivor - through Season 44

6. The Amazing Race - Season 34

The Amazing Race - Season 34

7. Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 4

Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 4

8. Ghosts - Season 2

Ghosts - Season 2

9. Abbott Elementary - Season 2

Abbott Elementary - Season 2

10. Holey Moley - Season 4

Holey Moley - Season 4

11. Kung Fu - Season 3

Kung Fu - Season 3

12. La Brea - Season 2

La Brea - Season 2

13. The Flash - Season 9

The Flash - Season 9

14. Chicago P.D. - through Season 10

Chicago P.D. - through Season 10

15. Secret Celebrity Renovation - Season 2

Secret Celebrity Renovation - Season 2

16. Chicago Med - through Season 8

Chicago Med - through Season 8

17. Riverdale - Season 7

Riverdale - Season 7

18. Chicago Fire - through Season 11

Chicago Fire - through Season 11

19. The Blacklist - Season 10

The Blacklist - Season 10

20. So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17

So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17

21. Next Level Chef - Season 2

Next Level Chef - Season 2

22. Masterchef - Season 12

Masterchef - Season 12

23. Lego Masters - Season 3

Lego Masters - Season 3

24. Hell's Kitchen - through Season 22

Hell's Kitchen - through Season 22

25. New Amsterdam - through Season 5 (shortened final season

New Amsterdam - through Season 5 (shortened final season

26. Duncanville - Season 3

Duncanville - Season 3

27. Bob's Burgers - Season 13

Bob's Burgers - Season 13

28. Walker - Season 3

Walker - Season 3

29. Superman & Lois - Season 3

Superman & Lois - Season 3

30. Nancy Drew - Season 4

Nancy Drew - Season 4

31. All American - Season 5

All American - Season 5

32. Young Sheldon - through Season 7

Young Sheldon - through Season 7

33. Tough as Nails - through Season 5

Tough as Nails - through Season 5

34. The Neighborhood- Season 5

The Neighborhood- Season 5

35. CSI: Vegas - Season 2

CSI: Vegas - Season 2

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Tags:
TV, TV News
Related Photos:
TV Slideshows, TV News Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:

TV

TV Photos

Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop
Afton Williamson With a Badge
John Goodman on The Connors
The Real Housewives of New York Season 8 Reunion Pic
Gilmore Girls Cast
Bob Newhart Show Cast TV Land Awards

TV Videos

House of the Dragon Trailer: Brace Yourselves, Game of Throes Fans. It's Here!
House of the Dragon Trailer: Brace Yourselves, Game of Throes Fans. It's Here!
Khloe Kardashian Most Likely Railing Tristan in Quarantine, Scott Reveals
Khloe Kardashian Most Likely Railing Tristan in Quarantine, Scott Reveals
Saved by the Bell Reboot: The Trailer is Here!
Saved by the Bell Reboot: The Trailer is Here!