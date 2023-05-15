Mahmoud SNAPS, Storms Off on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Tell All Part 1 (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 is over!



Long live 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4’s Tell All special.



Beginning in the back half of the Season 4 finale, the cast already has opinions and favorites — and least favorites.



And then they get to actually meet.

1 Gabriel Paboga Getting read the morning before his first-ever Tell All, Gabe is excited to meet a number of his castmates. Debbie and Daniele specifically come to mind, but they’re not alone. He’s not a fan of Kris Foster, as he doesn’t like her vibe or behavior.

2 Jen Boecher Getting ready in her own, very different room, Jen also has her expectations. It’s going to be awkward for her to actually meet her castmates, but she had a cleaner break than some.

3 Nicole Sherbiny She says that she and Mahmoud have changed a lot, and that she suspects that people will be surprised by what she has to say. Notably, she is baring an arm. Yes, it will come up.

4 Nicole and Gabe meet The first two there (obviously, producers tell them when to go into the room), they exchange a hug. Gabe compliments her hair. He also admits that he’s not the biggest fan of her husband. That’s not uncommon for viewers of this season. “He is so young to have a mind that is so controlling,” he comments. Nicole shares that this is the year that she “no longer asks his permission.”

5 Daniele Gates She knows that a lot of people are Team Yohan, and she suspects that at least some of that is that he’s just really, really, ridiculously handsome and a lot of people would be happy to cook and clean very subserviently for him (at least, for a little while) rather than be an equal partner. She’s probably right, though that’s not the only reason that people might take issue with some of her choices.

6 Daniele joins Gabe and Nicole They quickly bring up Debbie and Oussama and the major changes that Debbie experienced when she arrived in Morocco.

7 Ready for a genuine surprise? We don’t know how much of this season they’d actually seen (sure, producers would have given them plenty of footage, but did they really marathon everything or just specific scenes?), but Gabe is sort of rooting for Mahmoud’s tortured-artist lost-boy vibe. That attitude will change as the Tell All takes place. But, for now, though Daniele and Nicole think that Oussama love-bombed Debbie, he doesn’t think that he’s using her.

8 Debbie Aguero She steps out of the car looking fantastic … and this is just the outfit that she wore from the hotel to the studio. Spectacular. She also calls this “the epicenter of temporary insanity.” She then says “let me hurry to it” and cackles. Amazing.

9 HER OUTFIT IS SO GOOD Debbie is not looking forward to seeing Oussama again, and she worries that she may become emotional. But she plans to dissect what Oussama has to say.

10 Yes! YES!!! Gabe and Debbie meet and immediately hug. THIS is the kind of behind-the-scenes Tell All content that many of us tune in to see.

11 Kris Foster Admitting that she has recently been ill, Kris arrives. We love what she’s doing with her hair, and her outfit is great. That said, fans are already buzzing about her illness … there have been some unfortunate takes on social media. When someone is chronically ill, they’re chronically ill — it’s not a conspiracy or a side effect or withdrawal. And the suggestions otherwise from certain 90 Day fans are feeling really ableist.

12 Jen looks so, so good Together, they talked about their nerves. Debbie praised Daniele as doing “better than most” of her castmates. She called herself a “work in progress at 67.” But they all are. That’s part of being a person.

13 It is time! When the beautiful Shaun Robinson steps out onto the stage, things are about to start. But there are two surprises backstage.

14 Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez are here! They’re backstage and eager to meet the cast and get the answers to questions. Veronica is, very relatably, eager to meet Debbie and Gabe most of all.

15 Shaun introduces the Tell All “We have so much to get to, so let’s dig right on in,” she says to the assortment of in-person cast members and their respective screens.

16 Debbie and Oussama Apparently, he has been hounding her “like thousands of times” with calls and texts, but she is not responding. She says that she has been taking time to heal since her ugly trip to Morocco.

17 Daniele and Yohan They are still married, but Daniele throws a “technically” in there while confirming it. There will be more from them later, we’re sure.

18 Jen and Rishi We saw their tearful breakup, but interestingly, Jen shares that “we’ve talked a little.” Interesting. We will just have to wait to learn what this means.

19 Gabe and Isabel They are of course happily married. And they both miss each other during this trip. They’re very cute.

20 Nicole and Mahmoud Shaun of course notes how Nicole is dressed, noting that she dressed how she wanted to. Mahmoud very diplomatically admits that he does not like it … but praises how she looks. That’s growth, honestly.

21 Kris and Jeymi These two have not spoken since their breakup, we learn. Their breakup was bitter and ugly, despite some social media hints to the contrary.

22 Debbie and Oussama After the show plays some key scenes from their time in Morocco, Oussama doubles down on his lie. He says that they didn’t plan for her to move to Morocco. That’s odd, because Oussama previously admitted on camera that the plan was precisely for her to move to Rabat, Morocco. So … that’s an odd choice. He makes a lot odd choices.

23 Guess who’s Team Oussama? Yohan might not view Debbie and Oussama as a romantic couple, but he’s still all for her offering him “help” to come to the US and work. To be clear, what he is suggesting is a green card marriage. Daniele laughs and reminds him that Debbie (and other American women) are “not non-profits.”

24 Jeymi hits the nail on the head She notes that Yohan empathizes with Oussama because they are both men who want to work and make money in the US, but are (or were) with women who had other plans.

25 Oussama claims that Debbie is mad because he told her the truth That is an odd claim, coming from a guy who told multiple competing stories. Also, he confirms that he “loved” her, but that he does not anymore.

26 Nicole finds that ridiculous “Because she won’t let you come to America? That’s the reason you don’t love her?” Nicole demands. Meanwhile, Debbie explains that Oussama doesn’t know what love means. Meanwhile, everyone points out that Oussama’s deluge of phone calls don’t make any sense if he doesn’t love Debbie.

27 Rishi praises how nice Debbie is He calls Oussama “a robot” who just stopped loving her “like a snap.” Debbie explains that she now understands that Oussama “was never sincere.”

28 JULIAN TIME Debbie’s son, Julian, steps out. He has plenty to say to Oussama, the man who played with his mother’s feelings, wasting her time and money. He receives immediate praise from most of the cast. And Julian is tired of Oussama’s “stalker ways,” citing “60 texts in two hours,” with some of them professing his love to Debbie. Manipulative and toxic. Oussama claims that he doesn’t remember if he sent that, but Julian and Debbie both saw it. When Oussama calls him a “dog,” Julian tells him to “go to a dentist and get your tooth fixed.” HARSH.

29 Oussama straight-up says that he will not get a job “I will not get a job, because I’m a poet,” is a hell of a line. We all wish that people did not have to labor in order to survive, but most people do, so Oussama’s attitude is not going over well.

30 Did Oussama ever feel attraction to Debbie? He tried to make a move on her at least once. Debbie says he “tried to get amorous” with her. Julian jokes that this was “Barry White time.” But he was unsuccessful.

31 Debbie says that moving to America was never the plan She says that she even talked about it years ago, how she noted that their application would face immediate rejection purely on their age gap. Oussama may have imagined this plan on his own in the years since or maybe from the start, but Debbie never knew about it.

32 Wouldn’t it be wild if Debbie had been using Oussama to live in Morocco? Veronica notes that Oussama clearly dislikes conflict unless he’s angry, because he just lies. Tim calls him a scammer.

33 Let’s talk about the money How much did Debbie spend on Oussama? She says that, in 3-4 years, she spent maybe a couple thousand dollars on him. “Which is chump change,” she characterized defensively, worried that Julian is going to call her out. That’s fair. It’s not chump change to everyone, but spread out over that much time, helping someone with groceries and household items is reasonable.

34 Kris chimes in She notes that she and Debbie have both found themselves sending money to others, citing their “big hearts about helping other people.” Julian notes that helping people is great, but Oussama’s motives were not honest.

35 Gabe suggests that Oussama could sell his art to tourists He notes that tourists love to buy art overseas and bring it home. Oussama rambles about how he doesn’t want to sell art to random people who will put them in their “living room.” In other words, he’s being a snob about even selling his art. It’s unhinged. He insults Gabe in the process, who now feels embarrassed for having given him the benefit of the doubt.

36 Is there any way that Oussama could worm his way back into Debbie’s heart? She says that he would have to “move mountains.” Sadly, that is not a “no.” When she jokes that he could send her an airline ticket, everyone — including her son Julian — is opposed.

37 The show takes a quick break Next, they’ll move on to others. Julian and Debbie share a sweet hug, and he talks to her almost exactly how so many of us talk to our mothers — a mixture of absolute love and deep concern for her well-being while also very firmly telling her to make safe choices for herself. He reminds her that Oussama has been scamming her from the get-go. Also, Debbie wants to set him up with Jen (who clearly likes him a lot). She’s putting him on the spot … but he’s okay with that.

38 Moving on to Nicole and Mahmoud Nicole shares that Mahmoud’s visa appointment is mere weeks away. (This Tell All filmed some time ago, so this time has come and gone) The cast and viewers alike are intrigued at the idea of seeing how Nicole and Mahmoud’s dynamic might change. Meanwhile, Nicole is back in Los Angeles, and working — because she wants to have a home and financial stability when Mahmoud arrives. Obviously.

39 Mahmoud proposed to Nicole after knowing her for only one week He very sweetly says that this was something that he’d never really thought about before he met her. Nicole admits that it’s “crazy,” but she’d never have gone for a marriage that soon with anyone but Mahmoud. Nicole also discussed her conversion to Islam, admitted that she’s unsure if she fully understood the faith before she became a Muslim. She has, obviously, learned a lot in the years since.

40 Mahmoud says that it was always her call She converted just two days before their wedding. (And honestly, converting and then learning so much more is pretty normal for literally any faith). However, Mahmoud says that his children would always be Muslim. One wonders what the point of “faith” is if it’s mandatory and from birth, but Mahmoud is not the only one with this attitude.

41 Gabe asks about the kid’s choice Mahmoud brushes that aside, telling him repeatedly “don’t worry.” Which is unhelpful. Gabe also delves into the very uncomfortable but important question of choices if Mahmoud and Nicole have a daughter. Millions of Muslim women around the world choose whether to wear a hijab, to wear long sleeves, and more. Would Mahmoud take that choice away from his daughter, if he has one?

42 Gabe asks another smart question Mahmoud correctly notes that Islam does not “force” anyone to dress a certain way, that this is a personal choice. Gabe very naturally asks why Mahmoud has been forcing Nicole to dress differently, to the detriment of their marriage, for years. Mahmoud clearly does not like that, asserting that it’s “not your business” even though … they’re all on the same reality show and are here to discuss their business.

43 Point of order Nicole politely reminds everyone that she does not actually have any kids right now, so some of these questions feel as premature as they are uncomfortable. That’s fair, actually.

44 Shaun Robinson cuts in with a GREAT question Very importantly, she asks if people would have these same concerns (Gabe is not the only one to have them, clearly, among the cast) if this were a Jewish couple or a Christian couple.

45 Gabe says that yes, it’s universal He’s not wrong. Gabe notes that no one should force their religion upon anyone else, including (and especially) their kids.

46 Mahmoud does not like that terminology He and Gabe are not liking each other, and Mahmoud’s attempts to say that he would “teach” his kids what it means to be Muslims derail quickly. Why? Because Gabe points out how Mahmoud has been forcing Nicole to change things about herself the whole time.

47 Mahmoud does not appreciate that Spitting expletives, Mahmoud rips off his mic equipment so that he can storm away from his chair and the camera.

48 SO rude While Gabe arguably insulted Mahmoud first, Mahmoud definitely goes much further. And Gabe points out to Nicole that this is how Mahmoud responds to conflict. He does this with Nicole, as she herself has mentioned, and now he’s doing it at the Tell All.