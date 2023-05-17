How Do 90 Day Fiance Producers Keep Things INSANELY Spoiler-Free?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 was a season unlike any other in one big way:



There were almost no real spoilers.



Yes, though this cast of almost entirely new faces was a very refreshing follow-up to a stressful Happily Ever After? season, some of them did us dirty.



Three couples, in particular, managed to lead hardcore fans and cyber-sleuths astray.



Sometimes, there’s a “smoking gun” showing when a couple married or split. A fan snaps a pic.



Most of the time, however, we all make educated guesses based upon what we see on social media. Sometimes, the cast lets things slip.



This season, the only thing that they were “slipping” to us was total misinformation. How did they do it?

So, About Season 4 … Some things remain up in the air, but there were several breakups that none of us heard about. Obviously, part of keeping a lid on things likely included being extra careful with producers and camera crew. A few past leaks about Tell All events haven't come from the cast, but from anonymous leakers (who turned out to be true) or even from technical issues (that one time that the entire raw Tell All made its way onto the internet weeks before it aired). But most of the time, the cast cannot help dropping hints about their status.

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera At the Tell All, the two could barely even stand to look at each other. Their explosive fight at the end of their time together was clearly not the end of hostilities. In fact, at the Tell All, it sounded like they had not had any further communication with one another since their breakup.

Remember, they split in Colombia Their plans to just reconnect and celebrate Jeymi's birthday after Kris returned from Alabama went awry. They still had major issues to address. Jeymi felt abandoned. Kris felt unappreciated. This was nothing new. Even before they met in person, there were elements of these same sentiments. Things came to a head, and they rode back in separate cars. Kris packed her things and left.

So, what was this all about? While this season aired — meaning many months after it filmed — Kris was posting about go-to places to visit in Bogota, Colombia. Um, do many people wax nostalgic about places that they visited with a very recent, very bitter ex? Maybe … but the implication was that she and Jeymi were likely still together. In fact, when a commenter asked about things, Kris doubled down.

Kris said that she was "going back and forth" between Alabama and Colombia Unless Kris has found a new girlfriend, that is simply untrue. Now, perhaps she told herself that this was not a "lie" on the grounds that she was speaking in the present tense about the season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. But that is certainly splitting hairs. Simply put, Kris didn't just not spill the beans — she actively misled fans on social media to believe that she and Jeymi were still together. And they were not alone.

Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny We know what you might be thinking — but, gee, The Hollywood Gossip, Nicole and Mahmoud were still together at the Tell All! And yes. They were. These two were still married at the Tell All and at the end of Season 4, for better or for worse. But this time, the mislead wasn't about whether they were married — but where.

Take a look at this post "We live in Giza," Nicole wrote in March of 2023. Even without knowing the exact date of the Tell All, it seems very likely that this was within weeks, one way or the other. Either Nicole jetted back to Egypt immediately after the Tell All … or she kept doing what she'd been doing (setting up a financial foundation to bring Mahmoud to live with her on a spousal visa) and she was not, in fact, living in Giza.

Again, there was no misdirect about their relationship status They are still married. In fact, their final scene before the Tell All, in which they laid out plans for Nicole's return to the United States and Mahmoud discussed his anxieties about trying out life in America, showed remarkable growth on his part. Mahmoud spent much of the season adopting something of a villain role — refusing to stop harassing Nicole about her clothing, an issue that they only seemed able to avoid when they stopped discussing it at all. But despite their differences, they really love each other.

Of course, things aren't all good Part 1 of the Tell All showed a furious Mahmoud yelling, ripping off his mic, and storming off after a moderately heated line of questioning. Nicole felt embarrassed and began to cry, likely out of embarrassment, on the Tell All stage. And that wasn't even the end of their discussion. So … things could be better. But it's unlikely that they were living in Giza when she wrote that on Instagram, which … is relevant.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh The last couple on our short list, these two had ups and downs (and multiple international trips) during their season. Their misleads were more subtle, which if anything made them look even more authentic. But there's a chance that these two were being less deceptive. Let's break it down.

Jen dumped Rishi It was inevitable, since his mom and uncle would never accept Jen as Rishi's wife, and since Rishi seemed unwilling to stand up for himself. A lot of cultures — including American culture — include a pathological amount of deference to parents, and it's not a recipe for happiness. It certainly wasn't for Rishi, either.

The two said their tearful, sweaty goodbyes in India Jen worried that Rishi was in denial about their split. She wasn't entirely wrong. They really do love each other, and they didn't break up because of a lack of that. Simply put, some other people didn't like Jen's age, and Rishi wasn't willing to ignore their feelings.

And yet, on social media, there were some … mixed messages While the season was still airing, we saw Jen call out Rishi's family. That sounds like a move by an ex, right? It almost looked like a hint that they had broken up. After all, people don't usually expose their future or newly acquired in-laws. (I mean, they do sometimes, but it's a declaration of war)

But then, Rishi commented "Because of me, you have tears in your eyes," Rishi commented apologetically. This was far from their only Instagram interaction. Rishi cheered on Jen and posted lengthy messages to fans to defend her and her friends. You know how a lot of viewers decided that they hated Randi and Myra for exposing the three-year engagement? Rishi announced that they had done him a favor. That seems like a hint of Rishi and Jen still being together.

BUT … At the Tell All Part 1, Jen and Rishi shared that they (of course) had been speaking since their breakup. That set them apart from Kris and Jeymi and from Debbie and Oussama. Fans suspected that Jen and Rishi could be gearing up to reveal that they're still together when the beautiful host Shaun Robinson asks them. But … why all of the mixed signals, misleads, and more? Why haven't past seasons been like this?