Christian and Cleo’s love story made 90 Day Fiance history on Before The 90 Days Season 6.



That doesn’t mean that it was always easy. In fact, a lot of it was a real challenge.



Now, it’s time for Christian to head home. He knows that there are further challenges ahead, and so does she.

1 Christian and Cleo While Christian packs his things to leave the rental and head to the airport, Cleo asks a favor. Can she hold onto his hoodie? Christian admits that it’s his favorite hoodie, but agrees. (Honestly, he shouldn’t be surprised — countless men have lost hoodies to women whom they’ve never even dated) Christian jokes that it’s a rental, that he’ll take it back when he sees her again.

2 Parting is difficult Christian comforts Cleo. They’ve had some really good times together, despite some difficult moments. Christian might not have made a good impression upon some of Cleo’s friends (or upon most viewers), but he means a lot to her. It’s hard to see him go.

3 And their time together wasn’t perfect Cleo and Christian both had some rough experiences. And neither of them are going to forget those moments. However, they both resolve to focus more upon the positive moments. Remember, Christian’s outgoing stuff really delved into Cleo’s insecurities. She feels like the relationship is “scarred” by these painful experiences. Meanwhile, Cleo’s responses to Christian felt like accusations and attacks on his character. Basically, they both kept hurting each other’s feelings — so they need to not let that overshadow everything else.

4 Cleo knows that she’s very sensitive First of all, she’s autistic, which is arguably a bigger issue for their relationship than the fact that Cleo is trans. Christian’s previous girlfriends have all been cisgender and allistic, so perhaps some missteps with his trans autist GF were inevitable? We don’t think so, but maybe they were inevitable for him.

5 One last goofy impression Christian starts quoting Casablanca, which is goofy and very much in-character. He stops and admits that this is what he’s quoting, then gets more serious, kissing Cleo goodbye. He knows that he could face real adversity from some bigoted family members when he goes back home. So that’s going to be a whole new challenge.