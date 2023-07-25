Mary Isn’t Allowed to Bone or Even KISS Brandan on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

Last week, we showed viewers a sneak peek of Brandan and Mary’s first kiss.
This came after an ugly breakup while Brandan was flying out to see her. They fought, they split, and they got back together.
We get the impression that this happens a lot. Not encouraging, to say the least.
On this week’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we saw them patch things up before meeting for the first time.
We also saw Mary’s grandparents and brother tell her — no sex, no kissing. In fact, they want Brandan to ask their permission before he holds her hand.