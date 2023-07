On this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Mary dumped Brandan while he was flying out to meet her.



Why?



Because a brief lapse in wifi signal (on the plane) and the airline seating a woman near him convinced her that he was cheating.



In Entertainment Tonight‘s sneak peek of next week’s episode, however, it looks like they (once again) patched things up.



After years of nonstop video chatting and all of the social and professional fallout from it, they meet face to face.

1 Brandan De Nuccio and Mary Rosa have never before met But, in this sneak peek of Season 5, Episode 3 (which will air on Monday, July 24), Mary is waiting excitedly at the airport for Brandan to show up. They have spent a lot of time together virtually … but never in person. In fact, this is Brandan’s first time leaving the US.

2 He’s here! We can only assume that they have made up during the flight. Remember, Mary declared that Brandan was a “liar” and cheating on her and told him to not come before this. Immature, even for a 23-year-old. And unhealthy at any age.

3 Still, it’s a sweet reunion They grasp each other over the barrier and don’t seem willing to even consider letting go. It is a genuinely sweet and heartfelt moment for the two of them. Despite the extreme toxicity of their surveillance state romance, they seem very likable and sweet on their own.

4 They’ve been waiting for this for so long The sneak peek shows how much the cameras really linger on the couple as they linger on each other. It probably hardly feels real. They’re also experiencing each other in person for the first time. Their height difference, their smells, and how they really look.

5 And their first kiss They lower their masks and share a very chaste but extended kiss on the lips. And this is, significantly, more than just their first kiss. We’ll get to that in a moment.

6 Mary is not alone Her brother, Romar, is there with her. Maybe he just feels uncomfortable or impatient or has similar reservations about the relationship to Brandan’s family’s worries, but he doesn’t look thrilled. We will soon understand why.

7 “You’re much prettier in person” The camera, for photos or video, can distort people’s features in unflattering ways. This is extra true of phone cameras. Plus, it’s just really sweet of Brandan to say this to Mary.

8 More kissing Remember how her brother looked a little annoyed? That might sound strange, since these two grown adults who are in love just met each other at the airport, are of course going to share their first embrace and their first kiss. But apparently, Mary was not “allowed” to do this.

9 Hear it from Mary herself “When I finally see Brandan I’m overwhelmed with emotions,” she later explains to the confessional camera. “Like, butterflies in my stomach. So, even though my grandfather and my brother told me that I’m not allowed to kiss him, I don’t care about it anymore because I want to and I need to.”

10 “I don’t know how to kiss” Mary has had no in-person sexual experience … at all, ever, in her life. She chalks this up to being Catholic, she explained in an earlier episode. So she does not really know how to kiss properly. There are plenty of ways! And she and Brandan will have plenty of time to figure out what works best. Honestly, there are VERY sexually experienced people who get nervous about kissing and nothing else. Mary has nothing to feel ashamed of. At least, not about this.