Gabriel and Isabel MARRY on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Finale (Recap)

The non-Tell All episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 have come to an end.



This bitter, heated finale showed couples at their best and worst moments.



We watched a wedding, an extremely toxic breakup, a heartbreak, and a surprisingly chill exchange.



That was only half of the episode.



But before we delve into our 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All Part 1 recap, here’s our recap of the end of the season.

1 Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada Let’s start on a positive note with this fan-favorite couple, Gabe and Isabel. It’s their wedding day! Gabe is nervous but looking wildly handsome in his tux. Monica isn’t coming, which hurts, but he can worry about his sister’s feelings later.

2 Isn’t it ironic? While it’s not really ironic in any meaningful sense for it to rain on Gabe’s wedding day, it is. His mother tells him that wedding day rain is supposed to be good luck. That’s a very positive spin.

3 Gabe’s mom meets Isabel’s dad! Gabriel already knows Isabel’s family well, but this is his mom’s first time meeting any of them. Marie and Ruben hug. And Gabe reflects to the camera about how this mutual acceptance really makes him feel loved.

4 Upstairs, Isabel is getting ready She doesn’t understand why Gabe is running late, but she’s relieved that he’s there. Downstairs, Gabriel resolves to not rush to tell her about Monica. He doesn’t want to ruin this day for her or stress her out.

5 IT’S TIME!! After so many trips back and forth between Florida and Colombia, after the anxieties about coming out, after the drama with Monica … Gabe and Isabel are getting married!

6 YES! Ahem. Yes, we like this couple a normal amount and are totally chill about their nuptials. (Just kidding! We’ve become overly invested over the past few months and are so glad that they got their happily ever after)

7 There are some less-than-dry eyes in the audience Isabel’s son, Miguel, is a fantastic ring-bearer, wearing a matching suit to Gabe’s. And her daughter, Sara, visibly tears up in the audience.

8 Later, though, Isabel notices She felt so wrapped up in her wedding (understandably) that Isabel didn’t immediately notice that Monica ghosted the whole ceremony. Later, at the table, she asked Gabriel about it.

9 He was not excited to discuss it Obviously, Gabe has a lot of feelings about Monica not showing up for his wedding. But though he mentioned that his sister was angry about the night before, he was at a loss to explain it. Isabel noted that she would not let the absence ruin her day. That is for the best.

10 Meanwhile, Isabel’s kids gushed to the camera It’s not just that they love Gabe — though they very much do. It’s also that they are so, so happy that their mom has found happiness.

11 Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh Rishi is at a temple, still trying to process his loss. His family rejected his relationship and specifically rejected Jen. He’s unwilling to go against his family’s wishes. As a result, Jen broke up with him.

12 Now, Rishi’s head is spinning He is grappling with heartbreak and looking for direction. It’s why he’s at the temple. It’s also why he has asked his friend to stop by.

13 Rishi tells Nitesh what happened He starts with Jen’s friends and the translator and he ends with Jen breaking up with him and returning the ring.

14 Nitesh does not exactly sound shocked This is, as viewers will recall, the astrologer friend who told Rishi to wait until the most auspicious time — August 2, at 4 PM — to tell his family about his 3-year engagement.

15 But Nitesh said that even that was wishful thinking According to him, the stars simply aligned against this union from the start.

16 Meanwhile, Jen is still processing this She says that she will probably be a wreck about this in a week. Right now, she’s more concerned about how Rishi is taking it. She worries that he hasn’t fully accepted that they’ve broken up.

17 Jen is right Rishi is still working on accepting that it’s over. He loves Jen, and she loves him. Unfortunately, it’s just not enough by itself.

18 Jen hopes that leaving will make it easier She’s returning to the United States. Now, she’ll be single. And maybe that will help Rishi to realize that it’s over, so that they can both move on.

19 They’re not breaking up because of a lack of love Instead, they’re splitting because it won’t work out. Because Rishi’s family isn’t for it, and he’s unwilling to oppose them. It’s a good thing that he didn’t wait until August 2. Their age gap would not have budged in that time.

20 Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera After Kris stormed off, Jeymi remained, sitting there at her now miserable “birthday party.”

21 Kris is angry, but also hurting She revealed that her teenage son had been placed under arrest. She’d been there for him because he went to jail (something drug-related, which likely means that it’s something that shouldn’t be illegal to begin with), and now she feels like Jeymi is holding it against her. That and the financial stuff is clearly too much.

22 Jeymi feels heartbroken … again She and Kris are struggling to even communicate over their problems, which is a new problem over the existing struggles. It’s hard to watch both of these women suffer, especially when they cry when they are apart — but instantly grow guarded and angry when together.

23 Eventually, Kris returns We’re not sure if Kris decided on her own or if producers prodded her to talk some more with Jeymi, but she did come back. They talk about their communication issue — how Jeymi wants to finish her statement without interruption, how Kris wants a chance to respond to what Jeymi is saying. This is an issue that they can resolve … if they decide to.

24 Then they talk about another sore topic: money Jeymi acknowledges that the upper end for how much Kris had said that she could spend on rent was $400 a month. That is enviably low almost anywhere in the US (for two people!!), but with Kris unable to work in Colombia, she had to set a limit. And then Jeymi picked out an apartment that cost more than that. At first, Jeymi says that it’s “$500” a month, but then Kris calls her out on that. It’s $550 a month. Kris seems to interpret this as Jeymi misrepresenting things to make herself look better, though it almost sounds like Jeymi initially tried to hide the rental amount from Kris.

25 Either way, they’re back to full-on fighting And it only gets uglier from here

26 “My son comes first” Kris feels hurt that Jeymi is so resentful of her looking after her son when he ran into legal trouble. She loves Jeymi — at least, she did — but she is a mom first.

27 “I’m done” Kris apologizes for raising her voice at her earlier and then tells Jeymi that it’s over. She’s moving out.

28 At first, Jeymi just sits there “Let her leave,” she says quietly. We all process heartbreak in different ways.

29 Then, Jeymi follows Kris Kris is waiting impatiently by the vehicles, probably hoping that production will take her back so that she can pack up. But producers aren’t really there to drive them places — they’re there to film them. And that means that the production team doesn’t have much of an incentive to separate the two when they’re in the middle of a fight.

30 Jeymi starts to get into the van, where Kris is already sitting Here, Jeymi begins to talk “to the producer,” but she is speaking so that Kris can hear her talk about how uninterested she is.

31 Kris asks her to go away She’s done, and she’s tired of this. It becomes very childish, with Jeymi insisting that she’s not talking to her and Kris asking her to just move away from her. They should not be together in this moment. It’s clear that Kris did not expect Jeymi to try to follow her into the van.

32 Then, an ugly twist Kris shoves Jeymi back — which we won’t equate to hitting, but is still something that should never happen,e ven between exes — and closes the door to the van. Producers take Jeymi to a different vehicle, which is honestly what they should have done to begin with.

33 Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny Preparing to travel to the US as soon as they receive a marital visa, this couple dines by the Nile to discuss their plans. It is one of their most mature discussions in the entire season.

34 Mahmoud definitely has concerns He wonders about things like adapting to America, and finding a job, and finding a mosque. These are both very normal concerns that not all viewers think about, but they are real worries.

35 One of Mahmoud’s thoughts really stands out He talks about worrying about his ability to find friends. This has been a major frustration of Nicole’s in Egypt. He definitely loves his wife (even if some of his behavior has been toxic), but we wonder if he will gain more empathy for what she has been through when it is his turn to be a fish out of water. That said, he also speaks English clearly and Nicole will almost certainly not insist that he just live in a bedroom in her parents’ house for 12 hours a day, so he will have an easier time.

36 Let’s clear the air, first Nicole wants to talk about their expectations. Their oldest fight, the clothing fight, has defined their relationship for the longest time. What’s that going to be like when they’re living in the US?

37 Nicole’s plan is to be more independent That is, she would like for Mahmoud to be less of a “dictator” of her wardrobe. Notably, even Mahmoud’s sister-in-law, Fatima, dressed differently in Egypt than she did when she and his brother, Ahmed, were in China.

38 So, what if she wears short sleeves in the summer? Mahmoud says that he doesn’t want people to see Nicole’s “muscles,” which is both an understandable way of expressing his feelings over long sleeves and also sort of hilarious.

39 Mahmoud admits that it’s an anger issue Nicole suggests that he could take accountability for his own emotions. Mahmoud doesn’t even disagree. That is a considerable amount of growth.

40 But wait, there’s more Nicole has discovered that Mahmoud has been chatting with “girls in other countries.” Wait, what?

41 Mahmoud immediately confirms that it’s true He grows visibly nervous. It’s likely that the two already had these discussions and are just repeating them for the camera, but he’s still on edge. Apparently, Nicole found this in his phone. Which she admits was wrong … while also pointing out that he should not be messaging other women.

42 So, what happened? Nicole explains that she and Mahmoud still have these bitter fights. When they do, he will sometimes storm off and leave his phone behind. So, one time, she checked it. Now, the twist is that some woman wanted to sell Mahmoud TVs, which is not the same thing as flirting, but he interpreted it as flirting (amazing).

43 There’s more And he began to ask this woman personal questions — how old is she, did she get to her hotel okay. Nothing explicit, but deeply weird, especially for a guy with as many hangups as Mahmoud. They both agree that it was inappropriate, and seemingly lay the matter to rest.