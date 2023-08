After last week’s golden shower escapades for Gino and Jasmine, things were looking up.



But they still have real issues. No amount of very mildly kinky sex is going to change that.



On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 11, they tackle Jasmine’s conflict with Gino’s family.



Or they try to, anyway.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda It turns out that Gino enjoys waterfalls almost as much as he appreciates watersports. During their romantic getaway, Gino and Jasmine take in the natural beauty of Western Panama.

2 They also look to settle a problem Jasmine is under the impression that Gino’s family doesn’t trust or particularly like her. She’s right! So they call up his cousin to try to clear the air.

3 They call Dana “I know that Gino’s family is important to him,” Jasmine tells the camera. “But at the same time, if he attacks me, then Gino is gonna be in the middle of a war. It’s very hard for me to control my mouth.” Meanwhile, the actual video chat with Dana is mostly fine … except that the signal is terrible. It’s almost like they’re in the middle of the wilderness!

4 “I don’t really know Jasmine that well” Dana explains that he once left a mildly snarky comment under one of Jasmine’s photos because he doesn’t know what to make of her. He wasn’t trying to start a war, but that’s how Jasmine took it. Asking her if she “really loves” Gino was admittedly confrontational.

5 Dana has one concern Most of what he knows of Gino and Jasmine’s relationship is the fighting. Viewers can relate to that. Dana questions whether this is what love looks like. Jasmine really does not like anyone from the outside looking in on their relationship … unless they’re on her side. It doesn’t help, in her mind, that Dana also brings up how Gino funds Jasmine’s lifestyle.

6 “He don’t need babysitters” “I don’t mean to be rude. The only person I have to prove my love is real is to Gino,” Jasmine tells Dana. “Yes, we have arguments, but Gino is a grown ass man. He don’t need babysitters, and anything that he has given me has come from his heart and because he wants to. So I’m so sick and tired of the accusations. You know, it’s not like Gino is an innocent baby and I’m like the bad bitch.”

7 “I’m an opportunist and gold digger” Jasmine speaks to the confessional camera about how she worries that Gino’s family sees her. One has to wonder why she doesn’t show more interest in using her behavior to show them who she really is. However, she doesn’t explode at Dana. Jasmine’s history of volatility and mood swings sets a very low bar.

8 Gino has some thoughts On the one hand, he feels very pleased that Jasmine did not “blow up” at Dana or anything. But at the same time, she didn’t seem to want to mend fences with his cousin. Gino’s family is very important to him, and he’d like to see her be less defensive with them. Meanwhile, since things are going so well, Gino would like to address some key topics with her.