Last week’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days showed Amanda lose trust in Razvan.



Either he’d never mentioned his dream to live in the US, or he’d told her and she’d forgotten.



Now, it looks like they’ve made progress — finally boning ahead of Season 6, Episode 11.



But their differences may be too much for even a night of marathon sex to bridge the gap.

1 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi Despite the previous lack of trust and other issues — like Amanda having lost her husband and sister earlier that same year — she and Razvan are in a very good place this morning. Um, make that a VERY good place.

2 They boned After sharing a bed for about a week, they are actually doing more than kissing. Amanda gave Razvan plenty of boners and hickeys before this, but was initially unsure about intimacy. One issue is that she hasn’t been with anyone since her late husband died just 8 months earlier. She either hasn’t been with anyone but Jason since her teens, or hasn’t been with anyone else at all.

3 “You had sex all night?” Now, that has changed. Amanda seems bashful and giggly. Some viewers have commented that her mannerisms seem somewhat immature given that she’s a mother-of-two in her thirties. We would point out that someone who finds her significantly older husband while in her teens may sort of cement herself in a specific role. In this case, Razvan also seems to be a bit giddy about their romps, asking if she would like another ride.

4 To the castle! This episode aired the same weekend as The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a film about a single chapter of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, aired. It’s important to remember that there is some historicity to the legendary figure. Vlad the Impaler was a real person, so they’re going to see a castle of his. There are a number of vampire jokes, including Razvan pretending that he’s biting Amanda.

5 Razvan has pushed back filming a music video Yes, Amanda knows that sometimes kissing a model is part of his job. But he wants to spend more time with her on this trip, and doesn’t want to fight. Meanwhile, Amanda says that his friend Diana calling their relationship “toxic” has driven her to prove that she’s a good partner to him.

6 Bran Castle We don’t see all of their day of fun, but Amanda and Razvan race at one point. They’re clearly enjoying each other’s company. Amanda doesn’t find visiting the historic site to be “romantic,” exactly, but she’s happy to spend the time with Razvan. Everything goes well … until they start talking about the implements of torture. Sort of. This time, it’s actually Razvan who picks the fight.

7 “You don’t tell me almost anything” Razvan would like to understand when Amanda will tell her kids about their relationship. For now, she has been telling them that they are friends. He feels like he’s lying for them. Razvan feels invested in a long-term relationship with her, and he doesn’t want to deceive them now. And Amanda’s reluctance to tell them makes him feel insecure. “I don’t know; we’ll have to see,” seems to be the best that Amanda will give him. For now. This is so new to Amanda that she’s not sure how to talk to her kids about this.

8 FIGHT After what looks like it was a romantic evening, Amanda and Razvan are at odds. Amanda explains to the camera that she was asking Razvan about his plans for coming to the US. She has two kids and is not prepared to support him indefinitely once he’s able to legally work in the US. Razvan wants to be an actor or a singer … but Amanda wanted reassurance that he would get a less ideal job in the mean time if he doesn’t find instant success. Razvan did not reassure her, and she feels that he’s too “prideful.” And that they are two different and don’t fit together well.

9 Razvan’s side He says that Amanda brought up money. And he says that she compared him to her late husband, Jason — a comparison that he could never win. Meanwhile, Amanda does acknowledge that she said hurtful things to Razvan. She worries that he’s not the type of man that she’s looking for. Apparently, Amanda talking about setting pride aside and doing what’s necessary is how Jason came up.