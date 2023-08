On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 10, Gino and Jasmine took a sexy vacation.



Their goal was to make more positive memories. And to spice things up.



What started with some light BDSM ventured into other kinks. Kinks like watersports.



One golden shower later, and they crossed a long-awaited sexual milestone that had Jasmine jumping for joy.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Having resolved to form good memories, Jasmine and Gino are going on a mini-vacation. However, the night before, Gino ate some nachos with beans that “are for real man.” In other words, Gino had some gastrointestinal issues all night, which is not a great start. Jasmine is feeling annoyed, but they’re both making an effort.

2 They’re going for romance Gino and Jasmine actually fly there on a tiny plane. This isn’t particularly far from where Gino proposed, so it’s meaningful — more meaningful than the tiny, super-cheap ring that he gave her at that time. While the cameras are rolling, they wear bathrobes and do a lot of giggling over a bottle of wine.

3 Jasmine has a surprise for Gino She slips behind a door, promising to be right back. The mischief in her eye is apparent. Honestly, we’re not sure about why she needed to slip away. Is removing a towel more exciting than removing a bathrobe? We’re not lingerie experts. Anyway, she returns in a towel.

4 “I’m like a gift. Unwrap.” Jasmine presents herself as a present for Gino to unwrap. The lingerie is clearly not a surprise, as the straps of it are very visible. If you’re thinking that she’s basically just wearing a lace bikini, though, think again.

5 Blur! Jasmine’s outfit is so revealing that the editors had their work cut out for them. Gino showed more interest in Jasmine in this moment than he has all season. Progress? Or is he just putting on a show because he wants to make her feel better? That might, arguably, also count as progress.

6 This isn’t just an outfit Jasmine reveals a bag of goodies that she wants to use for some play with Gino. This isn’t just a sexy vacation for them. She has some extremely mild BDSM gear. Jasmine got the sort of supplies that a super vanilla couple might get to “spice things up,” which seems exactly right for their dynamic. Remember, at last count, they’d only had intercourse all of seven times. Something needs to change.

7 Using all of our self control to not make any jokes Jasmine wears cuffs and a ball gag. Note that these are a better choice than handcuffs. The leather cuffs are going to be gentler on Jasmine’s wrists, and the chain has more give to it which gives them more options. Additionally, it looks like they can undo these cuffs with their hands. Losing a handcuffs key can be humiliating and a total mood-killer. After Gino uses a very mild flogger in a manner that we will generously call “playful” and Jasmine nibbles on his throat, the cameras mercifully cut away to another couple.

8 Congratulations! The next day, Jasmine gushes over how much Gino gushed. That is, she celebrates that he “ejaculated for the first time.” Not in his life, but this was his first time orgasming during sex with her instead of finishing himself off in the bathroom. Jasmine had feared that this would never happened.

9 How kinky did things get? They went with some mild watersports. Sparing no details, Jasmine tells the camera about how Gino invited her to pee on his chest in the jacuzzi. “I gave him the golden shower,” she says. Jasmine gushes over how romantic the experience was.

10 They go horseback riding Gino tells the cameras that last night’s sex romp made him feel empowered and masculine. They go on a horseback ride together, and Jasmine says that she cannot imagine forming these memories with anyone else.