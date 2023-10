One of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days‘ most infamous couples, Gino and Jasmine, are now on 90 Day Fiance Season 10.



This time, Jasmine’s headed to Michigan.



But first, she and Gino have time for at least one more fight.



And they’re both harboring major secrets from each other … and waiting to reveal them in person. Messy!

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Somehow, Gino and Jasmine have returned for Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance. Previously, they appeared on two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. Each of those times, Gino was flying from Michigan to see her in Panama. Now, it’s Jasmine’s turn to make the flight. She tells the camera that she managed to get an interview (her initial interview didn’t take place as planned) and will soon be going to Michigan to live with Gino.

2 In the mean time, she has another Gino We see Jasmine enjoying a bachelorette party ahead of the trip. It’s also a bit of a farewell tour with friends, because they will not be able to make the nuptials. On a party bus, Jasmine dances and grinds with an inflatable cartoon penis. Her friends have put a hat on it, just like Gino wears. Jasmine appreciates the joke. We all do. Gino is not the only bald man to appear on the series, but his fixation with covering his scalp draws much more attention to his hair loss than a gaggle of sixth grade bullies could in their cruelest dreams.

3 Meanwhile, in Michigan Gino introduces himself and gives a version of his backstory with Jasmine. He’s looking forward to Jasmine’s arrival, but he has a secret. Gino has taken a leave of absence from work — possibly for a year or more. His motive is noble, because he knows that Jasmine’s immigration to the US could be very isolating and he wants to spend this time helping her adjust. Gino’s fear is that Jasmine might be miserable and just leave — which has happened with other couples. But, having supported Jasmine financially for some time (ever since he allegedly got her fired from teaching), Gino knows that she might worry about money if he doesn’t have an income.

4 Back in Panama Jasmine is wearing a thong, so we’re not sure if this counts as mooning. But she’s showing off her butt by sticking it out the bus window. There’s something odd and different about the shape of her butt, but hey, that’s her business! Unless it’s also Gino’s … because he paid for her current booty without knowing it.

5 Jasmine got a BBL Just a short time after BBLs started going out of fashion, Jasmine underwent the surgery to enhance and enlarge her booty. Apparently, she lost weight, and worried that Gino wouldn’t feel attracted to her (she always says that she’s doing it for him) if she had a smaller butt. Oh, ans he paid for it with the money that he sent her to buy a wedding dress. Jasmine tells her friends at the party that she hasn’t told him yet … but plans to tell him once she’s in Michigan. So she and Gino are both planning little surprises for each other. Super healthy relationship they have there.

6 Jasmine has often called Gino a “cheap weirdo” We see Gino run on a treadmill at someone else’s house. He’s wearing a dress shirt and one of his infamous hats … while taking it for a spin. No, this isn’t his personal trainer. Apparently, he’s just considering buying a treadmill, but then decides that this used device is too big of a purchase to make right now. Imagine this: you’re selling a piece of exercise equipment online, and the weirdest man you’ve ever seen — a heterosexual, human version of Squidward — shows up at your home with a camera crew, jogs on it, asks you questions, then leaves without buying anything. Maybe that’s not what Gino did, but it’s what it looks like, and it seems ridiculous.

7 Jasmine has to explain her departure to her son Juance knows Gino — they don’t share a language, but apparently have had a good time hanging out. But Jasmine is going to be away from Juance for a long time, so that’s a difficult discussion for any parent (even a non-custodial one) to have. She has this talk with him, and they share a hug. Real talk? Obviously, Juance already knew about this.

8 Jasmine also has other family-related topics in mind After talking with her (concerned) mother, Jasmine reveals that Gino’s sister-in-law has messaged her, asking her to not hold her wedding during a specific week because of travel plans. Well, Jasmine sees that as an instruction, and isn’t taking kindly to it. She feels “unloved by his family.”

9 It’s Coco’s last spa day in Panama He is the only member of Jasmine’s family who can come to the wedding, because he is the only one who doesn’t need a visa. “I want him to be the cutest dog at the airport,” Jasmine tells the camera. She calls Gino, who sends Coco his love, but then Jasmine and Gino get a little heated. Gino asks if Coco is potty trained, Jasmine gets defensive and notes that Coco has anxiety (same). Then, Gino asks her if she’s okay. “Define okay,” Jasmine replies. So … that’s a no.

10 What’s wrong? Jasmine explains that his sister-in-law’s message about her “lovely vacation in Florida” was rude. She didn’t say hello or anything, she just — Jasmine feels — told her when she couldn’t hold her wedding. “It’s about having manners,” Jasmine says. Gino says that he doesn’t like hearing Jasmine talk about his family “like they’re your enemies.” Which of course has Jasmine feeling that Gino has “a bias” and is “never gonna take my side, even when I’m right.”