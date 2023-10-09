Ashley Panics as Fiance Manuel Flies in 24 Hours Before Visa Expires on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

90 Day Fiance has returned for Season 10!



This milestone season of the flagship series that started it all did not disappoint.



One of the couples that the premiere introduced was Ashley and Manuel.



And their segment started — and ended — in a state of panic.

1 Ashley and Manuel 31-year-old Ashley Michelle begins her segment of the episode in a panic. In fact, her spiking anxiety in the car is how Season 10’s premiere starts. Someone is on the phone, talking her through things, as she drives. This seems to be more than just anxiety about seeing Manuel, her fiance, when he arrives. Something is wrong — or, at least, she fears that it is.

2 24 hours earlier The season began en media res, but we quickly see a title card. A mere 24 hours earlier, Ashley is introducing herself to viewers and telling her story on camera for the first time.

3 Ashley is from Rochester, New York As she introduces herself, she is clearly in a good mood. She doesn’t seem to be panicking or overly worried. Maybe she just has a chill, bubbly personality. Perhaps producers did a good job of distracting her from anxieties so that she could discuss her story. Or maybe nothing is wrong just yet. Clearly, there’s a lot for us to learn about Ashley.

4 Michelle is a very spiritual person She is, specifically, a witch. Michelle shares that many in her family are Christians, which makes her a spiritual and religious outlier. Though she’s not the first witch, let alone religious or spiritual minority, to appear on this franchise, it does sound like it might impact her storyline. (And I for one am tentatively excited to see how respectful of a job the show does) For one thing, her spiritual practice intersects with every part of her life. For another, it’s unclear how much her fiance will appreciate things when they’re together in New York.

5 Manuel is from Ecuador In fact, he has never left home. When Ashley was in college — she has a Bachelor’s degree in biology, and went to school for business — she had a dream that she was working with nature in some capacity. This prompted a series of conversations, and she ended up going on an environmental science trip to Ecuador. While there, she met Manuel when he walked up to her and asked her to dance. They have now had a 10-year history, but only off-and-on, and always with her visiting him. He proposed to her, and she filed for the K-1 visa. Though Ashley admits that he’s a “f–kboy,” she’s excited to bring the guy who used to be her “what if” to live with her in the US.

6 But … We see Ashley shopping for things. She wants to do a blessing of protection ahead of Manuel’s flight, especially since he has never flown before. Ashley also wants a gift for him, but she worries that some things wouldn’t mesh well with him. Speaking to the camera, Ashley admits that Manuel would prefer that she be Catholic, as he is. Back in the shop, Ashley admits to the checkout clerk that Manuel’s visa is just about to expire. It sounds like even a delayed flight could mean that they have to start the K-1 visa process all over again. That is a fairly extreme timeline!

7 Ashley meets up with some friends Though they have always known about Manuel, apparently they did not take her engagement seriously until very recently. They weren’t being mean, they just didn’t expect things to go this far. Meeting up with them, Ashley shares that Manuel hasn’t told his mom. She thinks that he’s on a construction job, which is a cover story that could last for months or even a year … but might not be a great sign for their marriage.

8 Why the secret? Ashley tells producers that this is “a Manuel question,” which is true. She also says that she feels that he sometimes holds back the truth “to protect other people.” He has told her that it’s so that his mom won’t worry, that he can tell her once he’s moved in with Ashley… but she clearly suspects that it’s more than that. Ashley also worries about what Manuel might not be telling her, for the same altruistic motives. She and her friends say cheers to Ashley, Manuel, “and all the witchy stuff he hasn’t seen yet.”

9 Speaking of which Ashley notes to the camera that witchcraft is “foreign to Manuel, and also has a negative connotation.” The United States has a tremendous amount of religious and spiritual diversity, so many Americans know witches or work with them or went to school with them. As Ashley puts it, “God is a thing in Ecuador.” When there’s a homogeneous religious culture in an entire country, culture shock is likely. Ashley hopes that it doesn’t “weird him out.”

10 Okay, but … Ashley’s friends ask her if she’s going to go through with this. Ashley has apparently backpedaled after some decisions, so they wonder if Ashley’s going to feel trapped. Or if this will blow up in her face. Apparently, there have been some “little white lies” from Manuel, and they worry about heartbreak.

11 Today’s the day Manuel was supposed to arrive in Miami and then take his connecting flight to Rochester. But Ashley doesn’t know where he is. She’s no longer getting updates, and she’s worrying that he didn’t get past customs. What if the date on his visa made officials concerned? Ashley is anxious and eager to hear from him. “It could take just one officer having a bad day,” she worries, to ruin everything.